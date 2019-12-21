Week 16: Ravens-Browns Key Matchups

The Baltimore Ravens (12-2) are looking to wrap up the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, but they'll be heading to Ohio to square off against a team they lost to 40-25 on Sept. 29, the Cleveland Browns (6-8).

Here are key matchups to watch:

Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham vs. Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey

Landry has turned into the Browns No. 1 receiver with Baker Mayfield having a hard time gaining any type of consistent chemistry with Beckham. ODB is still a dangerous wideout, but Landry's had the better year. Landry is up to 74 receptions, 1,018 yards, and five touchdowns, while Beckham has 67 receptions for 910 yards and two touchdowns. Landry went off against the Ravens in Week 4, hauling in 8 receptions for 167 yards. Beckham, on the other hand, did not fare as well, snagging just 2 receptions for 20 yards.

The Ravens pass defense has improved since the last time these two teams squared off, cornerback Marcus Peters wasn't traded to Baltimore until the middle of October. The combination of Humphrey and Peters will be asked to bottle up two highly talented wideouts. Expect to see Peters cover Landry and Humphrey to cover Beckham. Humphrey and OBJ had a physical altercation in that first game, so that is also something to monitor.

Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt vs. Ravens front-seven

While the Ravens have the No. 5 run defense, five of the last six Baltimore opponents have rushed for over 100 yards. The Browns have the leading rusher in the NFL, Nick Chubb (1,408 yards), and have a great backup in Kareem Hunt that has served as a pass-catching specialist since coming back from suspension. Hunt has 30 receptions in just six games. Chubb and Hunt are both explosive and powerful, they have the ability to net tough to get yards between the tackles and can bounce runs to the outside for big gains.

Chubb rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns vs. Baltimore in Week 4, and he'll be a stiff test for the Ravens yet again. "We'll have to play a lot better than we did in that game, obviously, to hold them down," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said

“I think in the run game we did some good things," Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said about Cleveland's Week 4 performance vs. Baltimore. "We know that we have to be able to run the ball and we have to be able to run the ball when we want to run the ball, but that is the case with any team in the National Football League. We have to create explosive plays. That is how you win football games.”

Ravens rushing offense vs. Browns run defense

The Browns have one of the worst run D's in the league, ranking No. 27. The unit is coming off a dreadful performance against the Arizona Cardinals where they allowed 225 yards on the ground. The Ravens have the best rushing offense, by far, averaging an incredible 202.1 yards per game.

The strength of the Browns D is their pass-defense, so it would be wise for Baltimore to exploit their deficiencies stopping the run. If Mark Ingram gets 37 yards in the game he'll have 1,000 on the season for the third time in his career. It's safe to say the Ravens will be putting "big trust" behind their running prowess. Baltimore is on the verge of becoming the first team since 1978 to average 200 yards rushing per game.

Lamar Jackson vs. History

The rushing record isn't the only record Jackson will break this season, he's just five touchdowns away from tying Vinny Testaverde's franchise record for most in a season (33). Jackson has thrown for five touchdowns in a game twice this season, can he make it thrice against the Browns?