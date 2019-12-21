RavenMaven
Week 16: Ravens-Browns Key Matchups

Trevor Woods

The Baltimore Ravens (12-2) are looking to wrap up the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, but they'll be heading to Ohio to square off against a team they lost to 40-25 on Sept. 29, the Cleveland Browns (6-8). 

Here are key matchups to watch: 

Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham vs. Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey

Landry has turned into the Browns No. 1 receiver with Baker Mayfield having a hard time gaining any type of consistent chemistry with Beckham. ODB is still a dangerous wideout, but Landry's had the better year. Landry is up to 74 receptions, 1,018 yards, and five touchdowns, while Beckham has 67 receptions for 910 yards and two touchdowns. Landry went off against the Ravens in Week 4, hauling in 8 receptions for 167 yards. Beckham, on the other hand, did not fare as well, snagging just 2 receptions for 20 yards. 

The Ravens pass defense has improved since the last time these two teams squared off, cornerback Marcus Peters wasn't traded to Baltimore until the middle of October. The combination of Humphrey and Peters will be asked to bottle up two highly talented wideouts. Expect to see Peters cover Landry and Humphrey to cover Beckham. Humphrey and OBJ had a physical altercation in that first game, so that is also something to monitor.

Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt vs. Ravens front-seven
While the Ravens have the No. 5 run defense, five of the last six Baltimore opponents have rushed for over 100 yards. The Browns have the leading rusher in the NFL, Nick Chubb (1,408 yards), and have a great backup in Kareem Hunt that has served as a pass-catching specialist since coming back from suspension. Hunt has 30 receptions in just six games. Chubb and Hunt are both explosive and powerful, they have the ability to net tough to get yards between the tackles and can bounce runs to the outside for big gains. 

Chubb rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns vs. Baltimore in Week 4, and he'll be a stiff test for the Ravens yet again. "We'll have to play a lot better than we did in that game, obviously, to hold them down," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said

“I think in the run game we did some good things," Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said about Cleveland's Week 4 performance vs. Baltimore. "We know that we have to be able to run the ball and we have to be able to run the ball when we want to run the ball, but that is the case with any team in the National Football League. We have to create explosive plays. That is how you win football games.”

Ravens rushing offense vs. Browns run defense
The Browns have one of the worst run D's in the league, ranking No. 27. The unit is coming off a dreadful performance against the Arizona Cardinals where they allowed 225 yards on the ground. The Ravens have the best rushing offense, by far, averaging an incredible 202.1 yards per game. 

The strength of the Browns D is their pass-defense, so it would be wise for Baltimore to exploit their deficiencies stopping the run. If Mark Ingram gets 37 yards in the game he'll have 1,000 on the season for the third time in his career. It's safe to say the Ravens will be putting "big trust" behind their running prowess. Baltimore is on the verge of becoming the first team since 1978 to average 200 yards rushing per game.

Lamar Jackson vs. History
The rushing record isn't the only record Jackson will break this season, he's just five touchdowns away from tying Vinny Testaverde's franchise record for most in a season (33). Jackson has thrown for five touchdowns in a game twice this season, can he make it thrice against the Browns? 

Jackson's Faith Keeps Him Humble

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson feels blessed.That's also how he stays humble. The Ravens quarterback is having an MVP-caliber season, but he consistently impresses his coaches, teammates and fans with that modesty. He credits his faith for his success.

Video: Lamar Jackson Praises O-Line

Todd Karpovich

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is quick to credit the offensive line for his success this season. Jackson and the rest of the linemen have developed a strong rapport. The bond can be seen on the sidelines in the locker room.In addition to Jackson, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and right guard Marshal Yanda were selected to this season's Pro Bowl. Right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was named a first alternate.

Lamar Jackson Looking to Avoid Repeat Performance Against Browns

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens have not lost a game since a Week 4 setback to Cleveland.In that game, quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for 247 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He was also sacked twice in the 40-25 loss.Jackson and the Ravens have come a long way since that game, reeling off 10 consecutive wins. Baltimore is looking to keep that momentum going in the rematch against the Browns in Week 16 when the Ravens can also clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Ravens Tie Record with 12 Players Named to Pro Bowl

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens had 12 players voted to the Pro Bowl, which ties the 1973 Miami Dolphins for the most-ever selections on the initial roster.

Ravens Savor Opportunity to Control Playoff Destiny

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore could have locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs had Kansas City and New England lost their games over the weekend. Both the Chiefs and Patriots rolled to victories, but the Ravens can still secure home-field advantage with a victory over Cleveland in Week 16. That's just fine with coach John Harbaugh. He doesn't want any help.

Ravens Wary Of Browns' Two-Headed Running Attack With Chubb, Hunt

Todd Karpovich

Browns running back Nick Chubb gashed the Ravens for 165 yards rushing and three touchdowns in their first meeting this season at M&T Bank Stadium. Chubb has not slowed down and leads the NFL with 1,408 yards rushing. The Browns have also added Kareem Hunt to the mix, which has boosted their ground attack even more.

Video: Jackson's Popularity Has Reached Fever Pitch for Apparel

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson started his own clothing line called "Era 8 Apparel," which has sold out every item on its web site. His No. 8 jersey is also flying off the shelves.

Video: Mark Ingram Has Been Physical, Emotional Boost for Ravens

Todd Karpovich

Mark Ingram, who signed as a free agent from New Orleans, is second on the team with 963 yards rushing behind quarterback Lamar Jackson (1,103) with a team-leading 10 touchdowns. Ingram also has caught 24 passes for 211 yards with four scores.

Matthew Judon Never Had a Doubt About Ravens Resurgence

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens were ranked 27th in total defense, allowing 395.5 yards per game, following back-to-back losses to the Chiefs and Browns. Baltimore was also ranked 23rd in allowing 25 points per game. Entering Week 16, the Ravens are ranked sixth in overall defense, allowing 314.3 yards per game. Baltimore is ranked fourth by allowing 18.4 points per game. The earlier, negative talk galvanized the locker room and the Ravens are now the league's best team entering the final two weeks of the season.

Brandon Williams Will Play Key Role Against Browns

Todd Karpovich

With defensive tackle Brandon Williams out with a knee injury, Browns running back Nick Chubb had 165 yards rushing and three touchdowns in a 40-25 victory over the Ravens. Williams will back in the lineup for the rematch in Week 16. He could be the difference this time around.