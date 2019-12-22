RavenMaven
Week 16: Ravens-Browns Pregame Notes

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens didn't provide any bulletin board material for the Browns this week.

But certainly, they have to be thinking about revenge behind closed doors.

Cleveland is the last team to beat Baltimore, which has won a franchise-record 10 straight games since that 40-25 setback on Sept. 29. The Ravens can clinch the top seed in the AFC playoffs with a victory at FirstEnergy Stadium.

“That was our last loss, and it wasn’t good. I don’t think we’re that team anymore," running back Mark Ingram said. "We’re a better team. We kind of grew a lot from that moment. We were 2-2, and we pretty much said that our season could go one of two ways: We can change it and we can have success, or we can fold and fail. So, we came together, and we just went back to the drawing board. We kept working one day at a time, grinding one day at a time, one game at a time, and here we are, 10 wins later. Ten wins later, right?

"So, we feel like we’re a different team, and we know that they have a lot of great talent on their side. We just have to learn our game plan and go out there on the road against a division rival and execute. We’re just trying to keep it going.” 

While the Ravens have soared since that game, the Browns (6-8) have tumbled in the opposite direction. Cleveland will miss the postseason for the 17th consecutive year. 

Still, Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield has played some of his best games against the Ravens. Mayfield is 2-1 against Baltimore and has thrown for more than 300 yards in each of those games with five touchdowns and five interceptions for an 86.1 quarterback rating. Mayfield threw for 342 yards with a touchdown and interception in Cleveland’s victory earlier this year.

Browns running back Nick Chubb gashed the Ravens for 165 yards rushing and three touchdowns in their first matchup this season at M&T Bank Stadium. Chubb leads the NFL with 1,408 yards

The Ravens won't be taking Cleveland lightly.

Healthy Squad

The Ravens enter this matchup fully healthy. This is huge because coach John Harbaugh can rest some of the starters next week against Pittsburgh if they can clinch home-field advantage in Cleveland.

The Ravens Week 16 inactives are:

QB Trace McSorley

WR Jaleel Scott

OL Ben Powers

OL Parker Ehinger

DL Justin Ellis

CB Anthony Averett

CB Iman Marshall.

More Milestones

Mark Ingram need just 37 yards rushing to reach the 1,000-yard plateau for the third time in his career. today, It would also be the first time in Ravens' history they've had two, 1,000-yard rushers in the same season. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has run for 1,103 yards this year.

Marquise Brown has seven touchdown receptions and needs just one more to break franchise-record for most in season by rookie. Marlon Brown and Torrey Smith also had seven touchdown receptions as rookies. 

Jackson is two touchdown throws away from joining Steve Young (1994) and Cam Newton (2015) as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to have 35 touchdown passes and seven touchdown runs in a single season. 

