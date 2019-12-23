Week 16: Ravens Report Card vs. Browns

The Ravens are the top seed in the AFC playoffs after routing the Cleveland Browns 31-15 in Week 16. Here are the grades.

PASSING OFFENSE: Quarterback Jackson was 20 of 31 for 238 yards with three touchdowns (120.1 qbr). Jackson has thrown for 36 touchdowns on the season, which is a franchise record. Ravens tight end Mark Andrews finished with six catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns in the final 1:18 of the first half that gave the Ravens a lead they never relinquished.. Grade: A

RUSHING OFFENSE: Jackson finished with 103 yards on 17 carries. Running back Mark Ingram Ingram finished with 55 yards on eight carries. He will likely finish the regular season with 1,018 yards on the ground — the third time in his career that he's run for more than 1,000 yards. However, he had to leave the game with a calf strain. Overall, the Ravens ran for 243 yards. GRADE: A

PASS DEFENSE: Baker Mayfield was 20 of 33 for 192 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith had a pair of pass interference penalties that led to touchdowns. Fellow cornerback Marcus Peters had a costly holding penalty that extended a drive. GRADE C

RUSH DEFENSE: Nick Chubb, the league's leading rusher, had just 45 yards on 15 carries. Overall, the Browns ran for 49 yards. Defensive tackles Domata Peko, Chris Wormley. Michael Pierce and Brandon Williams were a force that clogged up the running lanes. GRADE A

SPECIAL TEAMS: Justin Tucker made a 31-yard field goal and Sam Koch had a 60-yard punt. After some spotty play against the Jets last week, this unit played much better. Grade B

COACHING: John Harbaugh has made a strong case for Coach of the Year. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman is already been linked to several opening for a head coach and defensive coordinator Don Martindale has put himself in the same position. The Ravens are clearly the team to beat heading into the postseason. GRADE A