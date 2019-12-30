Week 17: Ravens Report Card vs. Steelers

The Ravens enter the playoffs as the NFL's hottest team, riding a franchise-best 12-game winning streak after beating the Steelers 28-10 in Week 17.

Here are the grades:

PASSING OFFENSE: Robert Griffin III got the start with starting quarterback Lamar Jackson held out of the lineup because Baltimore already clinched the top spot in the AFC playoffs. Griffin completed 11 of 21 passes for 96 yards with an interception in a steady rain. Willie Snead led the team with four catches for 22 yards. Grade: C+

RUSHING OFFENSE: The Ravens finished with 223 yards and broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record (3,296 yards). Gus Edwards rumbled for 130 yards on 21 carries. Justice Hill had 39 yards with a touchdown. Griffin ran for 50 yards on eight carries. GRADE: A

PASS DEFENSE: The Ravens shut down the Steelers air attack. Matthew Judon had a strip sack on Devlin Hodges that was picked up by Michael Pierce at the Steelers' 23. That set up a 8-yard touchdown run by Hill. Hodges was 9 of 25 for 95 yards (47.9 rating). GRADE A

RUSH DEFENSE: Brandon Williams was held out of the lineup and the Ravens mostly contained Pittsburgh's ground attack, which was limited to 91 yards. Tackles Michael Pierce and Domata Peko Sr. were solid clogging up the middle. GRADE B+

SPECIAL TEAMS: Justin Tucker converted three field goals from 45, 22 42 and 47 yards. Sam Koch averaged 46.7 yards on three punts. Coverage was solid. The return game didn't have many opportunities. Grade A

COACHING: The Ravens (14-2) set a franchise record for wins and became the first team in NFL history to average at least 200 rushing and 200 net passing yards per game in a season. John Harbaugh should win Coach of the Year. GRADE A