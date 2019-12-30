RavenMaven
Week 17: Ravens Report Card vs. Steelers

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens enter the playoffs as the NFL's hottest team, riding a franchise-best 12-game winning streak after beating the Steelers 28-10 in Week 17.

Here are the grades:

PASSING OFFENSE: Robert Griffin III got the start with starting quarterback Lamar Jackson held out of the lineup because Baltimore already clinched the top spot in the AFC playoffs. Griffin completed 11 of 21 passes for 96 yards with an interception in a steady rain. Willie Snead led the team with four catches for 22 yards. Grade: C+

RUSHING OFFENSE: The Ravens finished with 223 yards and broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record (3,296 yards). Gus Edwards rumbled for 130 yards on 21 carries. Justice Hill had 39 yards with a touchdown. Griffin ran for 50 yards on eight carries. GRADE: A

PASS DEFENSE: The Ravens shut down the Steelers air attack. Matthew Judon had a strip sack on Devlin Hodges that was picked up by Michael Pierce at the Steelers' 23. That set up a 8-yard touchdown run by Hill. Hodges was 9 of 25 for 95 yards (47.9 rating). GRADE A

RUSH DEFENSE: Brandon Williams was held out of the lineup and the Ravens mostly contained Pittsburgh's ground attack, which was limited to 91 yards. Tackles Michael Pierce and Domata Peko Sr. were solid clogging up the middle. GRADE B+

SPECIAL TEAMS: Justin Tucker converted three field goals from 45, 22 42 and 47 yards. Sam Koch averaged 46.7 yards on three punts. Coverage was solid. The return game didn't have many opportunities. Grade A

COACHING: The Ravens (14-2) set a franchise record for wins and became the first team in NFL history to average at least 200 rushing and 200 net passing yards per game in a season. John Harbaugh should win Coach of the Year. GRADE A

RG3: Victory Over Steelers 'Means Everything

Todd Karpovich

Robert Griffin III tried to deflect the attention. He was preparing for his first start in nearly three years in the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but wanted to keep the focus on the Ravens and their magnificent season. Griffin got the start because starting quarterback Lamar Jackson was held out of the lineup because Baltimore already clinched the top spot in the AFC playoffs. Still, he took some pride in leading the Ravens to the 28-10 victory.

Ravens Put Exclamation Point on Historic Season

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore finishes with best record in franchise history at 14-2 and is riding 12-game winning streak. Ravens enter playoffs as top seed in the AFC.

Ravens-Steelers Instant Reaction

Todd Karpovich

Ravens closes out season on 12-game winning streak. Baltimore held the Steelers to just 168 yards of total offense. Even with defensive tackle Brandon Williams and Pro-Bowl safety Earl Thomas held out of the game, the Ravens defense still shined.

Ravens Not Facing Critical Week 17 Game for First Time in Three Years

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens have experienced the highs and lows of Week 17 over the last two seasons. There will be no such drama this week.

Week 17: Ravens-Steelers Halftime Wrap

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens broke the single-season rushing record on a nine-yard run by Gus Edwards early in the second quarter. The Ravens now have 3,201 yards rushing, breaking the previous mark held by the 1978 New England Patriots (3,165).

Ravens Ink CB Marcus Peters to Extension

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore rewarded CB Marcus Peters by signing him to a three-year, $42 million extension, according to multiple reports.

Week 17: Ravens-Steelers Pregame Notes

Todd Karpovich

The decision by Ravens coach John Harbaugh to rest some starters for the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers appears to be a shrewd move. The game will likely be played under a steady rain, which makes the risk for injuries even greater. Baltimore (13-2) has already clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs and has nothing at stake. The Steelers (8-7) need to win and Tennessee to lose to Houston to make the postseason as the sixth seed.

Lamar Jackson Looked Good on Scout Team This Week

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson will watch the regular-season finale against the Steelers from the sidelines. The Ravens quarterback is getting the week off because the team has already clinched the top seed in the playoffs.

Ravens Owner Finds Common Ground with 100-Year-Old World War II Veteran

Todd Karpovich

Steve Melnikoff, a 100-year-old Ravens fan who fought in World War II, and earned four Bronze Stars and two Purple Hearts, was a guest at the Ravens' practice this past week. Coach John Harbaugh appreciated Melnikoff's wisdom and discovered the veteran had a connection to Ravens' owner Steve Bisciotti.

Ravens Will Be Cautious of Steelers 'That Dude Defense'

Todd Karpovich

Robert Griffin III: "It's a very, very, very good defense, great defense, not only statistically, but they're what you call a ‘That Dude Defense.’ They have that dude and that dude and that dude and that dude, so I know they're not going to come into ‘The Bank’ [M&T Bank Stadium] and lay down."