Week 17: Ravens-Steelers Halftime Wrap

BALTIMORE — The Ravens broke the single-season rushing record on a nine-yard run by Gus Edwards early in the second quarter.

The Ravens now have 3,201 yards rushing, breaking the previous mark held by the 1978 New England Patriots (3,165).

Edwards ran for 81 yards on nine carries over the opening two quarters and continues to show he can carry the load

Matthew Judon had a strip sack on Devlin Hodges that was picked up by Michael Pierce at the Steelers' 23. That set up a 8-yard touchdown run by Justice Hill with 21 seconds that gave the Ravens a 16-7 lead at the break.

Justin Tucker converted three field goals from 45, 22 and 42 yards. He had not attempted three kicks since Nov. 17.

Baltimore had 183 total yards, compared to 99 for Pittsburgh.

Running back Benny Snell had a four-yard touchdown run that had given the Steelers the 7-6 lead with 12:50 left in the second quarter.

Baltimore (13-2) already clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs and has nothing at stake. The Steelers (8-7) need to win and a loss by Tennessee to make the postseason as the sixth seed. The Titans leads the Texans 14-7 at the half.

RG3 Uneven In First Start

Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III for his first start since Jan. 1, 2017 — also against the Steelers. He was subbing for Lamar Jackson, who got the day off.

RG3 was just six of 12 for 63 yards and ran for 27 yards on four carries. He was also sacked twice.

Carr Shines

Ravens cornerback/safety Brandon Carr made his 192nd consecutive start and had a key second-quarter sack, Carr, who has two sacks on the season, has been one of Baltimore's most consistent defensive players.