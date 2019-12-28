RavenMaven
Week 17: Ravens-Steelers Key Matchups

By Trevor Woods

While the Ravens (13-2) have the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs locked up, the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) need a victory in Baltimore on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Here are the key matchups:

Robert Griffin vs. Steelers Defense

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is sitting this game out to get some extra before the playoffs begin. This means RG3 will be making his first start since Jan. 1, 2017, when his Cleveland Browns lost to Pittsburgh 27-24 in the regular-season finale. 

It's a tall task for Griffin, who's only attempted 17 passes this season. The Steelers defense has carried them to their 8-7 record, and they have the No. 5 pass defense in the NFL. 

Is Griffin up for the challenge?

"I just think he's really locked in on the details of things," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "Taking it one play at a time, understanding what we're trying to get done in a short-term aspect on that particular play but also the big picture of what we're trying to accomplish. He's a true pro. He comes in every day, works hard, great teammate. I'm really excited to see him this week."

Devlin Hodges vs. Ravens Defense

Hodges got off to a hot start this season. The 23-year old QB led the Steelers to a 4-1 record in his first five appearances, but has now thrown six interceptions in over his last two games. Not good.  

“I just have to take a step back to how I was playing those first couple of games and taking what the defense gives me,” Hodges said. “I have all of confidence in the world in myself and the guys, and I just have to go out and do it.”

Despite having a QBR of just 33.0 on the season with a 5:8 touchdown-to-interception ratio, it's worth noting Hodges was 7 of 9 for 68 yards in Pittsburgh's 26-23 overtime loss to Baltimore in October. Hodges said that he has all the confidence in the world in himself and his teammates, and he's going to need that type of bravado to have any shot at beating the Ravens.

Ravens Rushing Attack vs. Steelers Front Seven

With Mark Ingram banged up and sitting out in Week 17 with a calf injury and Jackson on the bench, the Ravens rushing offense is going to look different. The Ravens have the No. 1 rushing attack, while the Steelers have the No. 10 rushing defense.

“It’s a very, very, very good defense, great defense, not only statistically, but they’re what you call a ‘That Dude Defense.’ They have that dude and that dude and that dude and that dude, so I know they’re not going to come into ‘The Bank’ and lay down," Griffin said this week. "They have everything to play for, and they have great players. It's going to be a physical game. It always is between the Ravens and the Steelers. That's kind of what we're focusing on."

With Ingram and Jackson out, don't expect RG3 to run a ton, instead the Ravens will likely turn to Gus Edwards, who is averaging 5.2 yards per carry this season — good enough for 2nd in the NFL among halfbacks.

“To beat this team, we’re going to have to run the ball well. If we run it for 93 yards, I think that would be good,” Edwards said. “Everybody has a great mindset right now. Guys are going to step up, and we’re focused on winning more than anything. But to have the record would be nice, as well.”

Lamar Jackson Looked Good on Scout Team This Week

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson will watch the regular-season finale against the Steelers from the sidelines. The Ravens quarterback is getting the week off because the team has already clinched the top seed in the playoffs.

Ravens Will Be Cautious of Steelers 'That Dude Defense'

Todd Karpovich

Robert Griffin III: "It's a very, very, very good defense, great defense, not only statistically, but they're what you call a ‘That Dude Defense.’ They have that dude and that dude and that dude and that dude, so I know they're not going to come into ‘The Bank’ [M&T Bank Stadium] and lay down."

Ravens Owner Finds Common Ground with 100-Year-Old World War II Veteran

Todd Karpovich

Steve Melnikoff, a 100-year-old Ravens fan who fought in World War II, and earned four Bronze Stars and two Purple Hearts, was a guest at the Ravens' practice this past week. Coach John Harbaugh appreciated Melnikoff's wisdom and discovered the veteran had a connection to Ravens' owner Steve Bisciotti.

RG3: 'I’m Not Going to Make This Game About Me'

Todd Karpovich

Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III is preparing to make his first start in almost three years. Baltimore has already clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs, so several starters, including Lamar Jackson, will not play in the regular-season finale against Pittsburgh.

Vlog: Notes from the Castle

Todd Karpovich

Ravens coach John Harbaugh met with the media for the final time before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17. Here are some of the key points.

Ravens Have Not Heard from NFL About Controversial Earpiece

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens have not gotten any feedback from the NFL regarding Darren Sanders, the team’s vice president of security, for wearing a Bluetooth earpiece on the sideline Week 16 in Cleveland, according to coach John Harbaugh. After a photo of Sanders wearing the device surfaced on Twitter, there were questions raised whether the Ravens had violated NFL rules.

Gus Edwards Ready to Help Ravens Make History

Todd Karpovich

Ravens running back Gus Edwards has played mostly a backup role to Mark Ingram this season.With Ingram sidelined this week against the Steelers, Edwards will take back his starting job and help the Baltimore make history. The Ravens have 3,073 yards rushing this season, which is the third-most all-time behind the 1978 New England Patriots (3,165) and 1973 Buffalo Bills (3,088).

Michael Pierce Expects Another Street Fight with Steelers

Todd Karpovich

Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce is ready for another epic battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Even though the Ravens are resting some starters because they've already clinched the top seed in the playoffs, the rivalry game has not lost any luster. Pittsburgh needs a win and a loss by Tennessee to Houston to make the postseason.

Jackson, Ingram, Yanda Among Ravens Starters Not Playing Week 17

Todd Karpovich

Quarterback Lamar Jackson will be among several starters that will be held out of the game because Baltimore has already clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs, according to coach John Harbaugh. Others players that will stay on the sidelines are right guard Marshal Yanda, safety Earl Thomas and defensive tackle Brandon Williams. Running back Mark Ingram suffered a mild to moderate calf injury against the Browns on Sunday also will not play.

Vlog: Harbaugh Makes Correct Move by Resting Starters

Todd Karpovich

Ravens coach John Harbaugh made the correct move by resting his starters, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, Week 17 against the Steelers. Baltimore emerged with a 26-23 overtime victory in Week 4 at Heinz Field. Jackson, however, took a season-high five sacks. The Ravens can't afford to have Jackson injured for the playoffs.