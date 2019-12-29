RavenMaven
Week 17: Ravens-Steelers Pregame Notes

Todd Karpovich

BALTIMORE — The decision by Ravens coach John Harbaugh to rest some starters for the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers appears to be a shrewd move.

The game will likely be played under a steady rain, which makes the risk for injuries even greater.

Baltimore (13-2) already clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs and has nothing at stake. The Steelers (8-7) need to win and a loss by Tennessee to make the postseason as the sixth seed. 

The Ravens also are seeking their 12th straight victory and a franchise-record 14th regular-season win

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, right guard Marshal Yanda, safety Earl Thomas, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and defensive tackle Brandon Williams are among the Ravens' regular starters that will watch from the sidelines.

Running back Mark Ingram (calf injury) and Mark Andrews (ankle) will also get some rest. 

Robert Griffin III will start at quarterback for the Ravens and rookie sixth-round pick Trace McSorley could also play some snaps. It will be RG3's first start since Jan. 1, 2017 — also against the Steelers. 

Pittsburgh will be shorthanded without running back James Conner (quad) and center Maurkice Pouncey (knee). Quarterback Mason Rudolph is out with left shoulder injury. Devlin Hodges will likely get the start and Paxton Lynch will be the primary backup.

This could be a low-scoring affair.

Here is the full list of inactives:

Ravens

Ingram

Andrews

Jackson

Williams

Yanda

Thomas

Stanley

Steelers

Pouncey

Conner

CB Artie Burns

LB Tuzar Skipper

OL Chukwuma Okorafor

TE Zach Gentry

WR Amara Darboh

More Records to Fall?

Baltimore needs 93 yards to break NFL’s single-season rushing record. 

The Ravens have 3,073 yards rushing, which is the third-most all-time behind the 1978 New England Patriots (3,165) and 1973 Buffalo Bills (3,088). Baltimore can break the record against Pittsburgh.

With Ingram sidelined, Gus Edwards, who led the Ravens in rushing last season as a rookie with 718 yards, will get the start. This year, Edwards is third on the team with 518 yards and two touchdowns on 112 carries.

Rookie Justice Hill (186 yards on 46 carries) could also get some extra work. 

Baltimore managed 138 yards rushing that game, well below their season average (204.9) its 26-23 overtime victory over Pittsburgh on Oct. 6. 

The Ravens have already set single-season franchise records for total touchdowns (62), points (503) and rushing yards (3,073). The Ravens rank No. 1 in the NFL in points (33.5) and rushing yards (204.0) per game, while they’re No. 2 in total yards per game (414.5).

