Week 3 Ravens-Patriots Inactive Players

The Ravens and Patriots released the names of the inactive players for their Week 3 matchup.

The Ravens' inactives are:

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley

Running back Kenyan Drake

Wide receiver James Proche

Defensive end Brent Urban

Cornerback Daryl Worley.

Running back J.K. Dobbins, tight end Nick Boyle, outside linebacker Brandon Copeland, and rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones will make their season debut.

The Patriots' inactives are:

WR Jakobi Meyers

FS Kyle Dugger

DT Sam Roberts

ILB Raekwon McMillan

QB Bailey Zappe