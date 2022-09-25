Week 3 Ravens-Patriots Inactive Players
The Baltimore Ravens play at the New England Patriots in Week 3.
The Ravens and Patriots released the names of the inactive players for their Week 3 matchup.
The Ravens' inactives are:
- Left tackle Ronnie Stanley
- Running back Kenyan Drake
- Wide receiver James Proche
- Defensive end Brent Urban
- Cornerback Daryl Worley.
Running back J.K. Dobbins, tight end Nick Boyle, outside linebacker Brandon Copeland, and rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones will make their season debut.
Scroll to Continue
Read More
INLINE
The Patriots' inactives are:
- WR Jakobi Meyers
- FS Kyle Dugger
- DT Sam Roberts
- ILB Raekwon McMillan
- QB Bailey Zappe
- CB Shaun Wade