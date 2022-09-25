Skip to main content

Week 3 Ravens-Patriots Inactive Players

The Baltimore Ravens play at the New England Patriots in Week 3.

The Ravens and Patriots released the names of the inactive players for their Week 3 matchup.

The Ravens' inactives are:

  • Left tackle Ronnie Stanley
  • Running back Kenyan Drake
  • Wide receiver James Proche
  • Defensive end Brent Urban
  • Cornerback Daryl Worley. 

Running back J.K. Dobbins, tight end Nick Boyle, outside linebacker Brandon Copeland, and rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones will make their season debut.

The Patriots' inactives are:

  • WR Jakobi Meyers
  • FS Kyle Dugger
  • DT Sam Roberts
  • ILB Raekwon McMillan
  • QB Bailey Zappe
  • CB Shaun Wade

