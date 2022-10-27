Who Is Playing, Who Is Out for Week 8 Ravens — Buccaneers Matchup

Both Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Rashod Bateman are available to play Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Both players entered the game listed as questionable with Andrews dealing with a knee injury and Bateman hampered by a sore foot.

On the season, Bateman is third on the team with 27 targets, 15 receptions, 285 yards, and two touchdowns.

Bateman is tied with Brandin Cooks and Jaylen Waddle for the league lead in dropped passes with five, according to Pro Football Focus.

Andrews, who is the team's top pass catcher, has been targeted 59 times and has 39 receptions for 455 yards with five touchdowns.

Running back Gus Edwards (knee), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (hamstring) and Marcus Peters (quad) will also play after being listed as questionable.

The Ravens' full inactive players are:

Running back Mike Davis

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace

Guard Ben Cleveland (foot)

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis

Defensive end Calais Campbell (illness)

Linebacker Josh Bynes (quad)

Buccaneers

Tampa Bay has already ruled out seven players — tight end Cameron Brate, cornerbacks Carlton Davis III and Sean Murphy-Bunting, wide receiver Russell Gage Jr., guard Luke Goedeke, defensive end Akiem Hicks and safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

That means the Buccaneers won't have a healthy scratch for the game.

Cornerback Don Gardner and linebacker J.J. Russell were elevated from the practice squad.