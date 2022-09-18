Who Is Playing, Who Is Out for Ravens-Dolphins in Week 2

BALTIMORE — The Ravens have some good news at cornerback for the Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins.

Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters are all able to play after being listed as questionable this week. Peters will make his season debut after missing all of last season with a knee injury.

However, Brandon Stephens was ruled out with a quad injury.

The Ravens signed cornerback Daryl Worley to the 53-man roster to replace Stephens.

Running back J.K. Dobbins was able to practice all week but he was also held out of the game.

The Ravens' other inactive players are wide receiver James Proche (groin), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), tight end Nick Boyle, and defensive tackle Travis Jones (knee).

Baltimore opted for Josh Oliver over Boyle.

Jones and Stanley also practiced last week but the Ravens are being prudent with them.

Baltimore elevated wide receiver Raleigh Webb from the practice squad with Proche out.

Miami right tackle Austin Jackson was placed on injured reserve this week. Left tackle Terron Armstead was limited in practice with a toe injury but he is able to play, which is key for the Dolphins

Dolphins linebacker Channing Tindall came down with an illness on Sunda morning and was a scratch. He played two special-teams snaps in Miami's 20-7 victory against the New England Patriots in Week 1.

Tight end Hunter Long was ruled out Saturday with an ankle injury that surfaced late in the week.

The other Miami inactive players are running back Myles Gaskin, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, quarterback Skylar Thompson and tight end Cethan Carter.