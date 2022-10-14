Skip to main content

Who Is Playing, Who Is Out for Ravens-Giants in Week 6

Baltimore Ravens travel to MetLife Stadium for second time this season.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are healthier than the New York Giants heading into the Week 6 matchup.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman, guard Ben Cleveland, and outside linebacker Justin Houston have been ruled out.

None of those players were available last week in the 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. 

Running back Justice Hill also missed last week's game with a hamstring injury, but was back at practice and is listed as doubtful to play. 

"He’s doing well," coach John Harbaugh said about Hill. "He’s doing great, and [we’re] just going to see how he’s feeling. He felt pretty good a couple of days right after it, so that was always a good sign. The day or two after was encouraging, so it’s just been progressing since then.”

Cornerback Marcus Peters, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and guard Kevin Zeitler made the injury report because they got a veterans' day off and are expected to play. 

The Giants have ruled out defensive backs Cor’Dale Flott (calf) and Jason Pinnock (ankle), wide receivers  Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring), and former Ravens safety Tony Jefferson (foot).

Defensive end Azeez Ojulari (calf) is doubtful

Tight end Tanner Hudson (illness), wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee) are questionable. 

 Ravens Final Injury Report

WR Rashod Bateman — Foot Out

G Ben Cleveland – Foot — Out

RB Justice Hill — Hamstring Doubtful

OLB Justin Houston — Groin — Out

CB Marcus Peters — will play

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul — will play

Ravens-Giants Week 6 Betting Trends

Ravens-Giants Week 6 Predictions

Ravens-Giants: Battle of Past Vs. Present

T Ronnie Stanley — will play

G Kevin Zeitler – will play

Giants Final Injury Report

RB Saquon Barkley — Shoulder — will play

DB Cor’Dale Flott — Calf — Out

WR Kenny Golladay — Knee — Out

DB Darnay Holmes — Quad — will play

TE Tanner Hudson — Illness — Questionable

DB Adoree Jackson — Knee/neck — will play

DB Tony Jefferson — Foot — Out

FB Chris Myarick — Ankle — will play

DE Azeez Ojulari — Calf — Doubtful

DB Jason Pinnock — Ankle — Out

WR Wan’Dale Robinson — Knee — Questionable

QB Tyrod Taylor — Concussion — Limited 

WR Kadarius Toney — Hamstring — Out

DL Leonard Williams — Knee — Questionable

