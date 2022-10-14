Who Is Playing, Who Is Out for Ravens-Giants in Week 6
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are healthier than the New York Giants heading into the Week 6 matchup.
Wide receiver Rashod Bateman, guard Ben Cleveland, and outside linebacker Justin Houston have been ruled out.
None of those players were available last week in the 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Running back Justice Hill also missed last week's game with a hamstring injury, but was back at practice and is listed as doubtful to play.
"He’s doing well," coach John Harbaugh said about Hill. "He’s doing great, and [we’re] just going to see how he’s feeling. He felt pretty good a couple of days right after it, so that was always a good sign. The day or two after was encouraging, so it’s just been progressing since then.”
Cornerback Marcus Peters, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and guard Kevin Zeitler made the injury report because they got a veterans' day off and are expected to play.
The Giants have ruled out defensive backs Cor’Dale Flott (calf) and Jason Pinnock (ankle), wide receivers Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring), and former Ravens safety Tony Jefferson (foot).
Defensive end Azeez Ojulari (calf) is doubtful
Tight end Tanner Hudson (illness), wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee) are questionable.
Ravens Final Injury Report
WR Rashod Bateman — Foot Out
G Ben Cleveland – Foot — Out
RB Justice Hill — Hamstring Doubtful
OLB Justin Houston — Groin — Out
CB Marcus Peters — will play
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul — will play
T Ronnie Stanley — will play
G Kevin Zeitler – will play
Giants Final Injury Report
RB Saquon Barkley — Shoulder — will play
DB Cor’Dale Flott — Calf — Out
WR Kenny Golladay — Knee — Out
DB Darnay Holmes — Quad — will play
TE Tanner Hudson — Illness — Questionable
DB Adoree Jackson — Knee/neck — will play
DB Tony Jefferson — Foot — Out
FB Chris Myarick — Ankle — will play
DE Azeez Ojulari — Calf — Doubtful
DB Jason Pinnock — Ankle — Out
WR Wan’Dale Robinson — Knee — Questionable
QB Tyrod Taylor — Concussion — Limited
WR Kadarius Toney — Hamstring — Out
DL Leonard Williams — Knee — Questionable