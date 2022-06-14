Who Moves Into Role As Ravens Third Running Back?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will have an intriguing battle at running back for the third spot behind J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards.

Justice Hill, Mike Davis and sixth-round pick Tyler Badie are vying for that spot, and so far, each of those players has flashed during OTAs.

This week's mandatory minicamp will begin proving more clarity to the situation.

Here's the breakdown.