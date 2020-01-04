Wild Card Games Will Be Hard Study for Orlando Brown Jr.

Ravens right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. will be watching the NFL wild-card playoff games closely over the weekend.

He likes to analyze other players at his position for strategic purposes. It's a habit he learned from his late father and former Raven Orlando Brown Sr.

"Growing up, my dad was really big on when I watched ball, watch your position," he said. "Over time, being so young and all that different stuff, I think I just naturally watch the right tackle or the left tackle playing, and that’s really what I’m paying attention to throughout the games, is just those individual matchups for each side, left and right tackles.”

The Ravens (14-2) are the top seed in the AFC playoffs and were able to have an extra week to game-plan for their next opponent and get healthy. Brown is confident the team used the extra time wisely.

“It just kind of starts off as every part of preseason, regular season, postseason," Brown said. "Everybody’s 0-0, and it’s one game at a time. It’s one day at a time. It’s one play, one rep. We understand that there’s going to be a lot at stake here coming up for the next few weeks, and right now, we don’t know who we’re going to play next Saturday, but I can tell you we’re really looking forward to it.”

Houston hosts Buffalo on Saturday and Tennessee is at New England in the wild-card round of the playoffs. The Ravens would play the lowest seed to emerge from those games on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 8:30 p.m. in Baltimore.

The Ravens beat the Texans 41-7 on Nov. 17 at M & T Bank Stadium and also defeated the Bills 24-17 in Buffalo on Dec. 8. As a result, Ravens spent the majority of the time reviewing the Titans because they did not play them during the regular season.

Baltimore, however, has played the other teams they could meet in the AFC championship — Kansas City and New England. The Ravens lost to the Chiefs 33-28 on Sept. 22 at Arrowhead Stadium and routed the Patriots 37-20 in Baltimore on Nov. 3.

Brown remembers the disappointment from last season's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round when he was a rookie. He hopes the team has learned from the disappointment.

“We were very upset, just because we understood what was at stake," he said. "And for the first time for a lot of us out there, first-year guys, it was just so different, just the energy of playing someone second, for the second time, playing in a playoff game at home. It was just so much that went into it, our bodies, all of that stuff. We were very disappointed and upset after that loss.”