Will Ravens Have to Face Deshaun Watson Twice Per Season?

Quarterback is looking for a new team.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Deshaun Watson is reportedly meeting with the Browns this week, which could set up some interesting matchups with the Ravens if he signs with Cleveland.

This also leaves the future of current Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield in jeopardy. Mayfield, who is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, has a fully-guaranteed salary of $18.8 million next season, but he could be traded or released if the Browns sign Watson.

The Steelers also signed a new quarterback in Mitchell Trubisky and he is expected to compete with Mason Rudolph for the starting job.

Watson is still dealing with various legal issues over alleged sexual assault and inappropriate conduct, but he should be able to play next season after sitting out last year. Nonetheless, the Houston Texans are willing to trade him to create about $24 million in cap space this offseason. 

"I'm just going to keep fighting to rebuild my name and rebuild my appearance in the community," Watson told the media last week. "And on the legal side handle what we need to handle. But also ready to get on the field, and prep for that.''

Watson has already met with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers this week. The Seattle Seahawks could also be interested in his services. The Texans declined to allow Watson to interview with the Indianapolis Colts since both teams are in the AFC South. 

Watson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, has struggled against the Ravens in the past. He has gone 0-2 and thrown for 444 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also had eight carries for just 29 yards. 

However, he is still a quarterback that can still create matchup problems. 

