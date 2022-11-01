Will Roquan Smith Be A 1-Year Rental for Ravens?

OWINGS MILLS, Md — Roquan Smith will make an immediate impact on the Ravens' defense and he has boosted their playoff chances over the second half of the season.

General manager Eric DeCosta switched into a win-now mode with the acquisition of Smith.

However, if Smith performs well, the Ravens might want to keep him around.

And that could be a challenge.

Smith, 25, is a free agent after the season and will likely be looking for a new deal worth around $20 million per year. He has the stats to support that type of payday.

He leads the league with 83 total tackles and is third in the NFL with 52 solo tackles over eight games.



Smith also has the second-most tackles with 606 in the NFL since 2018, trailing only Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner, who amassed 656 over that same period.

His potential contract poses a huge challenge for DeCosta.

The Ravens cannot place the franchise tag on Smith because that designation is likely going to quarterback Lamar Jackson, who could not reach a new deal with the team this offseason.

The exclusive franchise tag for Jackson could cost the team more than $43 million for the season, which could preclude them from spending the funds on Smith.

Smith is in the final year of his rookie contract and is making $9.7 million. He was not happy in Chicago and held a hold-in during training camp trying to negotiate a new deal.

Smith was owed $5.408 million for the rest of the season. The Bears are paying him $4.833 million while the Ravens are paying him $575,000 for the rest of the season, according to ESPN.

The Bears are officially in rebuilding mode and now have nine draft picks and more than $100 million to spend in free agency this offseason.

The Ravens are trying to win a Super Bowl this year, so it was worth trading second and fifth-round picks to land Smith.