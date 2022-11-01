Skip to main content
Will Roquan Smith Be A 1-Year Rental for Ravens?

Will Roquan Smith Be A 1-Year Rental for Ravens?

Baltimore Ravens acquired linebacker from Chicago Bears.

OWINGS MILLS, Md — Roquan Smith will make an immediate impact on the Ravens' defense and he has boosted their playoff chances over the second half of the season.

General manager Eric DeCosta switched into a win-now mode with the acquisition of Smith. 

However, if Smith performs well, the Ravens might want to keep him around.

And that could be a challenge.

Smith, 25, is a free agent after the season and will likely be looking for a new deal worth around $20 million per year. He has the stats to support that type of payday.

He leads the league with 83 total tackles and is third in the NFL with 52 solo tackles over eight games. 

Smith also has the second-most tackles with 606 in the NFL since 2018, trailing only Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner, who amassed 656 over that same period.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

His potential contract poses a huge challenge for DeCosta.

The Ravens cannot place the franchise tag on Smith because that designation is likely going to quarterback Lamar Jackson, who could not reach a new deal with the team this offseason.

The exclusive franchise tag for Jackson could cost the team more than $43 million for the season, which could preclude them from spending the funds on Smith.

Smith is in the final year of his rookie contract and is making $9.7 million. He was not happy in Chicago and held a hold-in during training camp trying to negotiate a new deal.

Smith was owed $5.408 million for the rest of the season. The Bears are paying him $4.833 million while the Ravens are paying him $575,000 for the rest of the season, according to ESPN.

The Bears are officially in rebuilding mode and now have nine draft picks and more than $100 million to spend in free agency this offseason.

The Ravens are trying to win a Super Bowl this year, so it was worth trading second and fifth-round picks to land Smith. 

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

USATSI_19287043
News

Good News, Bad News, Uncertainty With Ravens Injuries

By Todd Karpovich
images (7)
News

Ravens Defense Gets Major Boost with Acquisition of Linebacker Roquan Smith

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19209198
News

Takeaways Have Been Key for Ravens, Other Notes

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19309389
News

Devin Duvernay In Elite Company for Ravens

By Todd Karpovich
c3ea9533d429423aa0f1c7eaf81f84db
News

Rookie Kyle Hamilton Was Ravens Best Defender in Week 8

By Todd Karpovich
Screen-Shot-2022-08-29-at-8.30.15-AM
News

Ravens Offensive Line Dominating ... Led by Rookie Tyler Linderbaum

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19309268
News

Report: Ravens Running Back Gus Edwards Has 'Minor' Injury

By Todd Karpovich
download (89)
News

A Look at Lamar Jackson's Performance Under Pressure

By Todd Karpovich