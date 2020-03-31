RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

The NFL Insists the 2020 Season Will Go On As Scheduled, But Will It?

Jenny Vrentas

The NFL is resolute that its 2020 season will proceed as normal—or at least the league is resolute on saying so publicly.

Jeff Pash, the NFL’s general counsel, told reporters on a conference call Tuesday afternoon that “all of our discussions, all of our focus, has been on a normal, traditional season starting on time, playing in front of fans in our regular stadiums.” 

The NFL regular season is scheduled to start a little more than five months from now, and projecting a month or even a week out has proved to be a fool’s errand during the coronavirus pandemic. But the league plans to release its 2020 schedule no later than May 9 (just a short delay from the usual April schedule release), and Pash said that the schedule is expected include international games.

The NFL just wrapped two days of conference calls in lieu of the league meetings that would have taken place in Florida this week, one with team presidents and one with club owners. In the media call directly following the owners’ call, Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, referenced the need to make contingency plans and communicate those to clubs. 

But Pash, prompted by a league spokesperson to jump in, followed up by saying there was no discussion in either call about a shortened season or any change to the structure of the season—despite the global health crisis that has led to a one-year postponement of the 2020 Olympics and the suspension of every major sports league in America.

There is a lot of money on the line for the NFL if there is any interruption to the season, which is no doubt why the NFL so resolutely, defiantly even, announced that it is planning for a normal season under circumstances that are anything but. Major companies, namely advertisers and sponsors, are currently making cuts, but the NFL wants them to know it is planning to go forward so they plan to go forward with their business. 

Pash was pressed multiple times about potential adjustments to the season: Could games be played in front of no fans? Could the start date be postponed? Each time, he deferred back to his statement that they are planning for a regular, complete season, “similar to what we play every other year.”

As the pandemic hit the U.S., the NFL moved forward with free agency and the new league year on schedule, though there was no traveling for player visits or physicals. 

About a week info the free agency period, the NFL Physicians Society said that club doctors would not be conducting any medical exams related to NFL business, believing that was not an appropriate use of resources during the pandemic. Offseason programs are currently suspended, though the league and players association are working out ways to conduct meetings or workouts via Zoom call.

The next major event on the NFL calendar, the draft, will also be taking place on schedule from April 23-25, though with some modifications taking into account the national social distancing guidelines that are in place through at least the end of next month. 

The NFL plans to have a hub from where commissioner Roger Goodell will make the pick announcements, and video connections to all 32 clubs as well as the homes of about 50 top prospects. Each group must have 10 people or fewer, each spaced six feet apart, observing rules such as hand-washing and keeping away anyone with a fever or coronavirus symptoms. Vincent said they are also exploring giving clubs a one- or two-minute extension on the clock to make trades.

The NFL is consulting with medical professionals, including its chief medical officer Allen Sills and infectious disease partners at Duke, as it moves forward under circumstances unlike any other it has faced. Asked specifically what information has given the league confidence that it can conduct a “normal” season, Pash referenced “how the curve has trended down and tailed off in other countries, and what they believe will be the result based on the modeling that has been done in this country.” And if not? When would the contingency planning have to take place in earnest?

“A lot of it will depend on what the medical and public health situation is,” Pash said. “If the modeling is as we’ve been given to understand, we may not have to get very far down that road. If things take a different turn and different regulations are put in place, we’d have to address it in a more substantial way. For the time being, we are pretty confident we will be able to go on schedule.” Or, at the least, they are intent on projecting that assertion publicly.

• Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville Rates Highly As A 'Quarterback U' with Jackson, Bridgewater

Sports Illustrated crunched 10 years’ worth of data to determine—based solely on the numbers—which college programs have the right to brand themselves the modern “U.” Part I of our eight-part series: QBU.

Todd Karpovich

Wild-Card Weekend Will Feature Tripleheaders, Draft Prospects to Have Cameras in Homes, NFL Notes

On NFL conference calls this week, the league will finalize how a 14-team playoff works. The league also wants more players with cameras in-house during a virtual draft. And we approve of those sharing a little extra on social media these days.

Albert Breer

Ravens Push Back Season Tickets Deadline

Due to the evolving landscape of the public health situation, the Baltimore Ravens have moved their final season ticket payment deadline from May 15 to June 15. As part of the change, accounts that have already opted to make automated monthly payments will not be charged in April, and thus, remaining charges will be made on May 15 and June 15.

Todd Karpovich

Derek Wolfe Passes Physical, Officially Signs with Ravens

Former Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe passed his physical and officially agreed to a one-year contract with the Ravens, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced. “Derek is the type of veteran player who fits our defense perfectly,” DeCosta said. “He’s been on great teams, he’s versatile, smart, talented and a tough guy. We are so happy that he’s joining our organization.” The deal with Wolfe reportedly includes $3 million in guaranteed money, with $3 million in incentives.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Find Defensive Line Support with Derek Wolfe

Just days after a deal for Michael Brockers fell apart, the Ravens added a playmaker for the defensive line with Derek Wolfe. The former Bronco inked a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, which is also much cheaper than the proposed three-year, $30-million proposal for Brockers. Wolfe, a second-round pick by the Broncos in 2012, battled some injuries in Denver, but has made plays when healthy. He had 299 tackles, 33 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble over eight years with the Broncos.

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK

As Derek Wolfe Eyes Championship in Baltimore, He Will Be Sorely Missed in Denver

Derek Wolfe was a popular figure in Denver.He spent time in local communities, was an ideal teammate and won over fans with his toughness. So, there was much disappointment in the Mile High City when Wolfe decided to sign a one-year deal with the Ravens worth up to $6 million with incentives. Wolfe is now looking to play an integral role on the Baltimore defense that could be among the best in the NFL.

Todd Karpovich

How Coronavirus Will Affect Teams During the NFL Draft

With the NFL insistent on starting the draft April 23, teams will have to make a variety of changes. Plus, players most affected by pro day and team visit cancellations, how players are dealing with this situation, and thanks to those who are helping us get through these times.

Albert Breer

NFL Players Quickly Adapting to Changing Ways of Business with COVID-19

Calais Campbell was in Arizona when the learned he was traded from the Jaguars to the Ravens. However, he couldn't just jump on a plane to Baltimore because of travel restrictions with COVID-19. Calais had to get a physical at the Mayo Clinic, which is an independent medical provider. The process of getting the medical records to the Ravens and finishing the paperwork was obviously more complicated than usual.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Still Have Void to Fill at Inside Linebacker

Baltimore is especially thin at inside linebacker, especially after Patrick Onwuasor agreed to a one-year deal with the New York as an unrestricted free agent. That means the Ravens only have L.J. Fort, Chris Board and Otaro Alaka as the only inside linebackers on the roster. General manager Eric DeCosta will likely target that position next month in the NFL Draft. The good is there should be some talent available when the Ravens make their selection with the 28th overall pick.

Todd Karpovich

Calais Campbell Chose Winning Over Earnings in Decision to Sign with Ravens

Calais Campbell has made millions of dollars over his NFL career.So, he is more focused on winning a Super Bowl then landing another mega-deal. While Campbell is still being paid well in his recent two-year, $27 million with the Ravens, he might have been given even more money with another team. However, he knows Baltimore is a place where he has a chance to win. "My agent wasn't too happy about that, because he thought I was going to get a whole lot more," Campbell said in a conference call with reporters. "But, I told him at this point in time in my career the main goal for me is winning."

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK