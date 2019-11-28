Willie Snead: 'Brotherhood' Key to Ravens Success

Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead is not surprised by the team's success.

Baltimore has been dismantling opponents and leads the league with 35.1 points per game.

As much as the players have been immersed in the playbook and film room, there are other variables that have been a key component, most notably the camaraderie in the locker room much like his experience with the New Orleans Saints.

"I think the winning and the confidence, that all rolls together. But the camaraderie, the brotherhood, that just skies over everything," Snead said. "When you trust the man across from you, even when you trust the man on defense, you know they’re going to get their job done. That’s why we always talk about trust. Trust your man; trust the man next to you. Trust your brother. And we have that here, and it’s something really special.”

Snead is tied for third on the team with 227 yards receiving. He has also scored four touchdowns, including two last week in a 45-6 victory over the Rams. Snead has also been a key blocker downfield, which has played a key role in the Ravens running attack that leads the NFL with 210.5 yards per game.

He has been fine with his role in the offense, especially with the team winning.

“‘G-Ro’ [offensive coordinator Greg Roman] definitely helps us out – the receivers, I mean – when it comes to that, because like you said, we’re not seeing 10 targets a game," Snead said. "We’re definitely grinding it out. And then when we get our opportunity, we know what to do with the ball. So, ‘G-Ro’ has that trust in us to know that we’re going to do our job in the run game, and then when we get the ball in the passing game, that we’re going to make plays and we’re going to protect the ball and get in the end zone.

"It’s tough as a receiver right now. It’s not ideal, but shoot, we’re winning, man. And that’s all it’s about, getting those Ws and making this run.”

Snead the rest of the offense face a huge challenge this week against the San Francisco 49ers, who have the league's top-ranked defense.

“Fast, aggressive, physical. Their front seven is pretty stout," he said. "And they come in here with that swagger like they expect to win. It’s going to be a huge challenge for us, and we’re looking forward to it. We respect the heck out of them, because, shoot, they’re 10-1. They deserve that. So, when they come to The Bank [M & T Bank Stadium], they’re going to get our best, and we expect to get their best.”