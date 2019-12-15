Wins by Chiefs, Patriots Prevent Ravens from Clinching First-Round Bye in Week 15

The Ravens had an opportunity to clinch a first-round bye in Week 15 if either Kansas City lost to Denver or the New England fell at Cincinnati.

Baltimore (12-2) also could have secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs if the Chiefs lost or tied and the Patriots lost.

However, both the Chiefs and Patriots rolled to victories so the Ravens will have to wait.

Kanas City (10-4) dominated Denver 23-3 in the snow. Patrick Mahomes thew for 340 yards with two touchdowns and interception. The Chiefs own a tiebreaker against Baltimore by virtue of a 33-28 victory over the Ravens in Week 3.

The Patriots (11-3) breezed past the Bengals 34-13. Tom Brady threw for just 128 yards with two touchdowns. Baltimore beat New England 37-20 in Week and owns the tiebreaker.

The Ravens have a 10-game winning streak and clinched the AFC North title for a second consecutive season with a 42-21 win over the Jets in Week 15. Baltimore can also secure the top seed throughout the AFC playoffs with a win at Cleveland in Week 16.

"The Ravens are AFC champs and we're very proud of that," coach John Harbaugh said. "That's a great accomplishment. It's a great division, and it's our first goal. It's not our top goal, but it's our first goal. So, we're proud of that. That's done. We'll move on and we'll get back to work. We have to get better."