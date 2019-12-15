RavenMaven
Wins by Chiefs, Patriots Prevent Ravens from Clinching First-Round Bye in Week 15

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens had an opportunity to clinch a first-round bye in Week 15 if either Kansas City lost to Denver or the New England fell at Cincinnati. 

Baltimore (12-2) also could have secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs if the Chiefs lost or tied and the Patriots lost.

However, both the Chiefs and Patriots rolled to victories so the Ravens will have to wait.

Kanas City (10-4) dominated Denver 23-3 in the snow. Patrick Mahomes thew for 340 yards with two touchdowns and interception. The Chiefs own a tiebreaker against Baltimore by virtue of a 33-28 victory over the Ravens in Week 3.

The Patriots (11-3) breezed past the Bengals 34-13. Tom Brady threw for just 128 yards with two touchdowns. Baltimore beat New England 37-20 in Week and owns the tiebreaker.

The Ravens have a 10-game winning streak and clinched the AFC North title for a second consecutive season with a 42-21 win over the Jets in Week 15. Baltimore can also secure the top seed throughout the AFC playoffs with a win at Cleveland in Week 16.

"The Ravens are AFC champs and we're very proud of that," coach John Harbaugh said. "That's a great accomplishment. It's a great division, and it's our first goal. It's not our top goal, but it's our first goal. So, we're proud of that. That's done. We'll move on and we'll get back to work. We have to get better."

Costly Beer for Marcus Peters

Todd Karpovich

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters was fined $14,307 for a celebration during the game against the Bills where he appeared to chug a beer in the stands with fans, according to multiple reports.

With Division Title In Hand, Ravens Turn Focus to Top Seed, Winning Super Bowl

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens wore t-shirts emblazoned with the phrase "The AFC North Is Not Enough" following a 42-21 victory over the New York Jets. Indeed, Baltimore won the division crown for the second straight year. Now, the coaches and players can focus on loftier goals.

Ravens-Jets Halftime Report

Todd Karpovich

Quarterback Lamar Jackson broke the single-season quarterback rushing record and the Ravens opened a 21-7 halftime lead against the New York on Thursday night. Jackson also became the fourth quarterback in NFL history with 30 touchdown passes and seven running scores in a single season. Mark Andrews broke the Ravens single-season touchdown record for tight ends with eight.

Lamar Jackson Breaks QB Rushing Record

Todd Karpovich

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson broke the single-season quarterback rushing record in the first quarter against the New York Jets on Thursday night.

Video: James Hurst Does Solid Job in Place of Injured Ronnie Stanley

Todd Karpovich

James Hurst was forced into action against the New York Jets when left tackle Ronnie Stanley was sidelined with a concussion. It was a challenging proposition for Hurst, who had to fill the void for one of the league's top offensive lineman. Hurst did well protecting quarterback Lamar Jackson's blindside in the Ravens 42-21 victory.

Ravens Homecoming for Suggs?

Todd Karpovich

Will there be a homecoming for Terrell Suggs in Baltimore?The veteran linebacker was released by the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 13. Suggs, 37, will go on waivers on Dec. 16, and he can become a free agent if he goes unclaimed.

Baltimore Ravens Report Card vs. New York Jets

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens aced another test in a 42-21 victory over the New York in a Week 15 Thursday night matchup. However, the news was not all good. Here are the grades.

Jackson's Record-Breaking Night Paces Ravens to AFC North Title

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson broke the single-season quarterback rushing record and threw five touchdown passes, leading Baltimore past the New York Jets 42-21 in Week 15. The Ravens extended their winning streak to 10 games and clinched the AFC North title for a second consecutive season. Baltimore can also secure the top seed throughout the AFC playoffs with a win at Cleveland in Week 15.

Week 15: Ravens-Jets Pregame Notes

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens enters their Thursday night matchup against the New York Jets favored by 16.5-point favorites, the second biggest point spread in franchise history. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson can set the single-season quarterback rushing record with just 23 yards. Temperatures are expected to hover the low 30s for much of the game.

Video: Welcome to Frigid M&T Bank Stadium for Ravens vs. Jets

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore has much at stake for a Thursday night game against the Jets where temperatures are supposed to be in the low 30s at kickoff. Baltimore can clinch the AFC North title with a victory. The Ravens entered the game as 16.5-point favorites.