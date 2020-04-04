Wolfe Looking for More Than One-Year Stay in Baltimore

Derek Wolfe understood some of the concerns with the Baltimore Ravens.

He was coming off an injury and the travel restrictions with COVID-19 prevented the team from conducting a formal physical in Maryland.

Nonetheless, everything aligned perfectly for Wolfe to sign with Baltimore. He inked a one-year deal that includes $3 million in guaranteed money, with another $3 million in incentives.

Now, he's looking to prove he can play a pivotal role beyond 2020.

"I feel like if I can come in there and prove myself, then they'll extend me for a few years, and I could be a part of the organization for more than just one year," Wolfe said in a conference call with the Baltimore media. "And that was my goal, and it ended up working out. I'm just going to stick to the plan and trust the process and hope that it all works out for me.

"I really would love to bring another ring to the city – help bring a ring to the city. I think we have an unbelievable football team, so I'm excited to get in there and help any way I can.”

Just days after a deal for Michael Brockers fell apart, the Ravens quickly moved to sign the 6-foot-5, 285-pound Wolfe, who will provide a physical presence.

Wolfe, a second-round pick by the Broncos in 2012, battled some injuries, but has made plays when healthy. He missed four games last season because of a dislocated elbow, but still managed a career-high seven sacks, breaking the previous high of six that he set his rookie year.

"It's been a bumpy road, but for the most part I've actually been pretty healthy," Wolfe said. "These injuries just come ... It was the same injury that was nagging, and I finally got that surgery that cleared it up. I dislocated my elbow, obviously, having the best season of my career, showing that I have a ton of football left, and then I go out there and dislocate my elbow.

"And I think that hurt me. But once I saw that Brockers was signed, I was like, ‘Ah.’ That kind of closed one door. But when one door closes, another opens, so a couple other teams jumped on it."

Wolfe is now focused on bringing a title back to Baltimore. The trio of Wolfe, Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams will give the Ravens one of the most formidable defensive lines in the NFL.

"When I saw that Calais [Campbell] was going up there and I knew that Brandon [Williams] was up there already, it was a no-brainer for me," Wolfe said. "It was just like, ‘You know what, man? I think we can have the best defensive line in the league, for sure, and we could break records. We could break the rushing record – yards per rush, stuff like that.’ Those are the kind of goals that I like to set."