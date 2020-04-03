Wolfe: Ravens Revamped Defensive Line Could Be 'Ugly for Quarterbacks'

Derek Wolfe has high expectations for the next chapter of his career with the Ravens.

Wolfe recently signed a deal that includes $3 million in guaranteed money, with another $3 million in incentives.

The money, however, was not the main motivation.

Wolfe signed with Baltimore because it gives him the best chance to win a title.

The trio of Wolfe, Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams will give the Ravens one of the most formidable defensive lines in the NFL.

"When I saw that Calais was going up there, and I knew Brandon was up there, it was a no-brainer for me," Wolfe said in a conference call with the Baltimore media. "We can have the best defensive line in the league, for sure. We can break records. It’s going to get ugly for these quarterbacks.”

An eight-year NFL veteran, Wolfe has played in 108 games (all starts), recording 299 tackles, 33 sacks, 15 passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Just days after a deal for Michael Brockers fell apart, the Ravens quickly moved to sign the 6-foot-5, 285-pound Wolfe, who will provide a physical presence.

Wolfe, a second-round pick by the Broncos in 2012, battled some injuries, but has made plays when healthy. He missed four games last season because of a dislocated elbow, but still managed a career-high seven sacks, breaking the previous high of six that he set his rookie year.

Wolfe said he is fully healthy and is looking to show the Ravens he can be an asset to the organization beyond the one-year deal.

"It's not a fake toughness," he said. "It's just me being the person I am. People tend to feed off the energy that I bring. I play every snap like it's my last snap. I try to win every single snap."