Derek Wolfe Passes Physical, Officially Signs with Ravens

Former Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe passed his physical and officially agreed to a one-year contract with the Ravens, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced.

“Derek is the type of veteran player who fits our defense perfectly,” DeCosta said. “He’s been on great teams, he’s versatile, smart, talented and a tough guy. We are so happy that he’s joining our organization.”

The deal with Wolfe reportedly includes $3 million in guaranteed money, with $3 million in incentives.

Here are several notes about the 6-5, 285-pound Wolfe:

An eight-year NFL veteran, Wolfe has played in 108 games (all starts), recording 299 tackles, 33 sacks, 15 passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Originally selected by the Denver Broncos in the second round of the 2012 draft, Wolfe has played his entire career (2012-19) with Denver prior to signing with the Ravens as an unrestricted free agent.

Has also started in five postseason contests, including in 2015, when he helped the Broncos to a victory over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

In 2019, had a career-best seven sacks, adding 34 tackles (23 solo), one pass defensed and one forced fumble in just 12 games played.

Started all 16 contests in 2012, becoming one of just two Broncos defensive linemen (Barney Chavous, 1973) to start every game as a rookie.

Prior to his NFL career, Wolfe played at the University of Cincinnati, where he was named Big East Conference co-Defensive Player of the Year and earned second-team All-American honors as a senior in 2011 after recording 9.5 sacks and ranking first among FBS defensive tackles with 21.5 tackles for a loss.