Would Ravens Ever Risk Having Justin Tucker Throw Ball on Fake?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — In the Week 8 game between Pittsburgh and Cleveland, the Steelers faked a field goal and kicker Chris Boswell attempted to throw the ball into the end zone, suffering a concussion after getting hit on the unsuccessful play.

Pittsburgh had to play the entire second half without a kicker but still prevailed 15-10.

Could the Ravens even picture a scenario where Justin Tucker — the most accurate kicker in NFL history — would attempt to throw the ball on a fake?

“As a special teams coach, you can always picture these things happening," special teams coach Chris Horton said. "[If] and when you call them, I think if it’s not there, you make sure you get rid of the ball quick enough, that way your kicker doesn’t take those kinds of shots. Obviously, we never want to see that. I think coaches are always trying to find ways to create plays to change the game, and I think that’s what they were trying to do.

"But obviously, that’s something that we will look into, because I know later in the game, they didn’t have a kicker. Their punter was kicking off for them, and on the first one, it kind of cost them a little bit. I mean, those are the things that we’ll always be thinking about if we forever think about doing something like that.”

Tucker has converted 14-of-15 field goals on this season, including 3-for-3 from 50-plus yards and the NFL-record 66-yarder in Week 3 at Detroit. Tucker is also a perfect 15-of-15 on PATs.

Tucker needs one game with multiple field-goal conversions to tie Stephen Gostkowski (95 games) for the most such performances through a player’s first 10 seasons in NFL history.

So, the Ravens certainly aren't going to put the NFL's best kicker at risk.

However, they're always prepared for some type of injury.

"If we put ourselves in that situation, I think you have to be willing to deal with the consequences of something like that happening," Horton said. "But we’ll just continue to work our guys the way we do and put different guys in different situations. So, anything could happen. It doesn’t have to be on a fake; it could be just a normal routine play in the game. We see those guys get hurt in pregame warmups. You have to be ready and be prepared for those situations.”