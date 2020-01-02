RavenMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Yanda Amazed At Jackson's Quick Ascent Into Top-Tier Quarterback

Todd Karpovich

Ravens right guard Marshal Yanda likes to joke that he's an old man. 

At age 35, Yanda has shown that he has plenty left in the tank.

He was named to his eighth Pro Bowl this season, which ranks as the fourth most in franchise history. Over his 13-year career, Yanda has been part of many battles and competed against some talented players.

However, he is amazed at how quickly second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson has emerged so quickly as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. 

“He has been on the ascend. There’s been no lag, and he’s gotten it done many different ways," Yanda said "It’s been impressive to watch, be a part of it. It’s a credit to him and him being humble and him being hard-working. And that’s the kind of guy he is. He’s not taking his foot off the gas, he’s not worried about next week. You put him on the field, he’s going to go do his thing. And we’re behind him.”

Baltimore (14-2) is the top seed in the AFC playoffs and the favorite to take home the Lombardi Trophy. The Ravens will play either the Bills, Texans or Titans. Baltimore beat the Texans 41-7 on Nov. 17 at M&T Bank Stadium and also defeated the Bills 24-17 in Buffalo on Dec. 8. 

The Ravens have the most prolific offense among all the playoff teams. They set a franchise record for wins and broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record (3,296 yards).

Baltimore also became the first team in NFL history to average at least 200 rushing and 200 net passing yards per game in a season, finishing with 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.

Yanda credited Jackson for much of that success. Jackson is ranked first in the NFL with a franchise-record 36 touchdown passes and third with a 113.3 quarterback rating. He is sixth among all players with 1,206 yards rushing.

Jackson is also the first player in league history to throw 30 touchdowns and rush for 1,000 yards in a single season. He is the favorite to win National Football League Most Valuable Player Award this season. 

“He’s calm and collected,” Yanda said. “He’s confident in what he does. He’s not putting himself out there, talking too much or doing anything. His play speaks for itself. That’s what he does. That’s the best way. That’s the way I love it as a young player.

“We have too many young players in the NFL that haven’t done enough and think they’re going to showboat and do this and then. No. Put your play on the field and let that speak for itself. You’ll gain respect that way. He has done that every single week.”

The Ravens hope that success can continue all the way to Miami for the Super Bowl. 

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
Todd Karpovich
Todd Karpovich

Editor

Hard to see Yanda retiring when he's still playing at a high level. But a second Super Bowl victory could change his mindset.

JanetW
JanetW

Wanda has been every bit as valuable as Ogden, perhaps more.

MAM
MAM

Yanda is playing at a high level despite his age. He is key to the offense's success.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Special Teams Could Play Key Role in Postseason

Todd Karpovich

Chris Horton knew he had some big shoes to fill when Jerry Rosburg decided to retire at the end of last season. Rosburg was a special-teams savant and had the Ravens consistently playing at a high level. Horton has also been effective coaching this unit.

Ravens Begin Preparation for Super Bowl Run

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens just completed their finest regular season in franchise history. Both their offensive and defensive coordinators are hot candidates for head coaching positions. Still, the team has not lost sight of its ultimate goal: the Super Bowl.

Ravens Defensive Coordinator Don Martindale Confirms Giants Interest

Todd Karpovich

Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale confirmed the Giants have asked to speak with him about their head coaching vacancy. However, Martindale did not when or if an interview would take place. He said it would have to be a tremendous offer for him to leave Baltimore.

Domata Peko Has Already Made Postseason Strides With Ravens

Todd Karpovich

Ravens defensive tackle Domata Peko did not waste any time making an impact after signing with the team as a free agent in November. Peko has been a steady defender for the Ravens' stout run defense. He has also been able to achieve another milestone in his long career. "In my 14 years, I have never been past the first round, so I am in the second round already," Peko said.

Vlog: Postseason Bye Week Notes

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens have begun preparation for the divisional playoff game on Jan. 11 at M&T Bank Stadium. Here are some key notes via video, including injury updates, potential interviews from coordinators and the preparation for the next opponent.

Notes from The Castle Dec. 31

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens resumed practice this week in preparation for the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. Baltimore earned the No. 1 seed and is spending the time wisely.

RG3: Victory Over Steelers 'Means Everything

Todd Karpovich

Robert Griffin III tried to deflect the attention. He was preparing for his first start in nearly three years in the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but wanted to keep the focus on the Ravens and their magnificent season. Griffin got the start because starting quarterback Lamar Jackson was held out of the lineup because Baltimore already clinched the top spot in the AFC playoffs. Still, he took some pride in leading the Ravens to the 28-10 victory.

Harbaugh Outlines Postseason Bye Week Plan

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are in the enviable position of having an extra week to prepare for the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the AFC. John Harbaugh has a plan in place to make sure the players get some extra risk but also stay crisp.

Ravens Put Exclamation Point on Historic Season

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore finishes with best record in franchise history at 14-2 and is riding 12-game winning streak. Ravens enter playoffs as top seed in the AFC.

Ravens-Steelers Instant Reaction

Todd Karpovich

Ravens closes out season on 12-game winning streak. Ravens closes out season on 12-game winning streak. Baltimore held the Steelers to just 168 yards of total offense. Even with defensive tackle Brandon Williams and Pro-Bowl safety Earl Thomas held out of the game, the Ravens defense still shined.Baltimore held the Steelers to just 168 yards of total offense.