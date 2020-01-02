Yanda Amazed At Jackson's Quick Ascent Into Top-Tier Quarterback

Ravens right guard Marshal Yanda likes to joke that he's an old man.

At age 35, Yanda has shown that he has plenty left in the tank.

He was named to his eighth Pro Bowl this season, which ranks as the fourth most in franchise history. Over his 13-year career, Yanda has been part of many battles and competed against some talented players.

However, he is amazed at how quickly second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson has emerged so quickly as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

“He has been on the ascend. There’s been no lag, and he’s gotten it done many different ways," Yanda said "It’s been impressive to watch, be a part of it. It’s a credit to him and him being humble and him being hard-working. And that’s the kind of guy he is. He’s not taking his foot off the gas, he’s not worried about next week. You put him on the field, he’s going to go do his thing. And we’re behind him.”

Baltimore (14-2) is the top seed in the AFC playoffs and the favorite to take home the Lombardi Trophy. The Ravens will play either the Bills, Texans or Titans. Baltimore beat the Texans 41-7 on Nov. 17 at M & T Bank Stadium and also defeated the Bills 24-17 in Buffalo on Dec. 8.

The Ravens have the most prolific offense among all the playoff teams. They set a franchise record for wins and broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record (3,296 yards).

Baltimore also became the first team in NFL history to average at least 200 rushing and 200 net passing yards per game in a season, finishing with 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.

Yanda credited Jackson for much of that success. Jackson is ranked first in the NFL with a franchise-record 36 touchdown passes and third with a 113.3 quarterback rating. He is sixth among all players with 1,206 yards rushing.

Jackson is also the first player in league history to throw 30 touchdowns and rush for 1,000 yards in a single season. He is the favorite to win National Football League Most Valuable Player Award this season.

“He’s calm and collected,” Yanda said. “He’s confident in what he does. He’s not putting himself out there, talking too much or doing anything. His play speaks for itself. That’s what he does. That’s the best way. That’s the way I love it as a young player.

“We have too many young players in the NFL that haven’t done enough and think they’re going to showboat and do this and then. No. Put your play on the field and let that speak for itself. You’ll gain respect that way. He has done that every single week.”

The Ravens hope that success can continue all the way to Miami for the Super Bowl.