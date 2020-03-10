Yanda Expected to Retire in Next 24 Hours

Ravens right guard Marshal Yanda will officially announce his retirement within the next 24 hours, a source confirmed to Ravens Country, an SI team channel.

Multiple reports erupted earlier this week that Yanda decided against returning for a 14th season in Baltimore.

The Ravens would add $7 million toward their salary cap space when Yanda steps away from the game.

His absence leaves a big hole in the offensive line.

Baltimore is currently $30. 7 million under the cap, which ranks in the bottom third of the league, according to overthecap.com. As a result, they can't get into a bidding war with other teams to sign some of the top free agents, including Joe Thuney, Anthony Castonzo and Brandon Scherff.

The Ravens could look to fill the void with Ben Powers, who was was selected in the fourth round (123rd overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft from Oklahoma.

Powers has big shoes to fill.

Yanda has played in 177 games (166 starts), tying Jonathan Ogden's record of most games played among offensive linemen in Ravens history. Yanda's accolades include Associated Press first-team All-Pro (2014-15), Associated Press second-team All-Pro (2011-12, 2018-19), Pro Football Writers of America All-NFL (2012, 2014-15) and PFWA All-AFC (2018).

The Ravens were hopeful he would return for a 14th season, but coach John Harbaugh completely understood if Yanda just decided to call it a career.

"When you’re a Hall of Fame-type of guy and you’re a lineman, it’s really important to finish strong in your career, to play Hall of Fame football at the end, because that’s when everybody is watching," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "So, I’m all for him playing Hall of Fame football for another year if he so chooses, and I did tell him that. I let him know that, and we had a good hug and stuff.

"But he’ll do what’s right for his family, and whatever he does, we’ll respect it. I just couldn’t say enough good things, great things, about Marshal Yanda and his family.”