DeCosta Still Uncertain About Marshal Yanda's Future with Ravens

Todd Karpovich

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta exchanged pleasantries with Marshal Yanda at this year's Pro Bowl.

However, they danced around the elephant in the room.

Yanda is considering retirement after 13 NFL seasons even though he is still playing at a high level. He recently made the Pro Bowl for the eighth time in the past nine years.   

"I had a great conversation with Marshal at the Pro Bowl," DeCosta said at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. "We didn't talk about the future. I'm sure we'll have those discussions at some point, probably in the next month or so."

The Ravens had one of the top offensive lines in the NFL this past season, which paved the way for a record-setting running attack. Baltimore broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record with 3,296 yards. 

The Ravens also became the first team in NFL history to average at least 200 rushing and 200 net passing yards per game in a season, finishing with 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.

Yanda, 35, played a key role in that success.

"When you’re a Hall of Fame-type of guy and you’re a lineman, it’s really important to finish strong in your career, to play Hall of Fame football at the end, because that’s when everybody is watching," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said shortly after the season. "So, I’m all for him playing Hall of Fame football for another year if he so chooses, and I did tell him that. I let him know that, and we had a good hug and stuff. But he’ll do what’s right for his family, and whatever he does, we’ll respect it. I just couldn’t say enough good things, great things, about Marshal Yanda and his family.”

Yanda has played in 177 games (166 starts), tying Jonathan Ogden's record of most games played among offensive linemen in Ravens history. Yanda's accolades include Associated Press first-team All-Pro (2014-15), Associated Press second-team All-Pro (2011-12, 2018-19), Pro Football Writers of America All-NFL (2012, 2014-15) and PFWA All-AFC (2018).

Now. he must decide if he wants to add to that legacy. 

"I feel fortunate to be a part of this organization, to be drafted here, and the type of success we've had in all the games that I've been able to be a part of," Yanda said earlier this year. "I'm just taking it one day at a time."

DeCosta: Ravens Broke Tradition with Record-Setting Offense

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta marveled at the team's record-setting performance this past season. Sometimes, even he could not believe what we was seeing. “Well. it was fun. We haven't historically been known as an offensive team," DeCosta said at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. The Ravens broke the single-season NFL rushing record (3,296 yards) and had a league-high 13 players named to the 2020 Pro Bowl. Baltimore also became the first team in NFL history to average 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.

Todd Karpovich

Pats, Jags Targeting Tight End Hayden Hurst In Potential Trade

Ravens tight end Hayden Hurts wants to catch more passes and make a bigger impact. However, he is behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle on the team's depth chart. As a result, both the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots are considering an offer to pry Hurst from Baltimore, according to a report in the Florida Times-Union.

Todd Karpovich

Orlando Brown Jr. Shows Numbers Can Be Deceiving at NFL Combine

Orlando Brown Jr. can laugh about it nowadays. There was a time when his performance at the NFL Combine was no joking matter. Brown had one of the worst performances in the history of those individual workouts, finishing dead last in the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, and the broad jump. He also managed just 14 reps during a bench press. That performance didn't scare the Ravens. Baltimore selected Brown in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He started 10 games his rookie year and carried the momentum over to this past season when he named to the NFL Pro Bowl.

Todd Karpovich

Ronnie Stanley Was League's Top Pass Blocker

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley was named the "Pass Blocker of the Year" by Pro Football Focus. Stanley was the highest-ranked left tackle with 300 or more pass-blocking snaps in PFF pass-blocking efficiency (99.3). Overall, he allowed 10 total pressures in 515 pass-blocking snaps in 2019, according to the report. The Ravens will likely try to reach a contract extension for Stanley in the near future. He is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021 and would command a huge payday on the open market.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Emmanuel Sanders

The Ravens are looking to add a veteran wide receiver to further support quarterback Lamar Jackson. Baltimore finished the 2019 regular season with the league's 26th passing attack, averaging 201.6 yards per game. Emmanuel Sanders could be a perfect fit for the Ravens offense. The veteran wide receiver has solid hands and an edginess that would fit perfectly in Baltimore. Sanders could quickly develop a rapport with Jackson and also provides some mentorship for the young quarterback.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens: 2020 NFL Scouting Combine Preview

It's no secret the Ravens need to boost their pass rush this offseason. The team could find that playmaker with the 28th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Overall the Ravens will have nine selections, including compensatory picks. Traditionally, the Ravens do not like losing draft picks, but there's a still a chance they would trade up if one of the players high on their draft board is within grasp. However, GM Eric DeCosta would be elated to have all nine picks for the rookie OTAs.

Todd Karpovich

Broncos Predicted to Sign Ravens Free-Agent DL Michael Pierce

The Broncos could look to the secondary free-agent market to plug some holes in the defensive trenches. One such candidate is former Baltimore Ravens' standout Michael Pierce.Pro Football Focus ranked Pierce as their No. 42 free agent and predicts that he'll ultimately land with Vic Fangio in Denver.

Chad Jensen

Franchise Tag for Judon?

The Ravens are expected to place the franchise tag on linebacker and sacks leader Matthew Judon, according to a report by ESPN. That designation would cost Baltimore about $16.3 million, according to Over the Cap. It was also buy the Ravens more time to negotiate a new deal or perhaps trade Judon for more draft picks.

Todd Karpovich

Report: Martindale Becomes Highest Paid Defensive Coordinator in NFL

The Baltimore Ravens inked defensive coordinator Don Martindale to a three-year deal that will make him the highest paid coordinator in the NFL, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley. Last month, Martindale interviewed for the head coaching job with the New York Giants. However, the team hired Joe Judge, who served as both the Patriots' special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach last season.

Todd Karpovich

Publisher's Notebook: Is NFL Labor Strife on the Horizon?

The NFL owners approved the terms of potential new collective bargaining agreement. Now, the onus on the players to follow suit, but that remains uncertain.The players will discuss whether to accept a new agreement beginning on Feb. 21, but the vote could go either way judging by some of the reactions in social media. Both sides are looking to replace the 10-year labor agreement that expired in March 2021 and avoid some type of potential lockout.

Todd Karpovich