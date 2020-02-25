DeCosta Still Uncertain About Marshal Yanda's Future with Ravens

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta exchanged pleasantries with Marshal Yanda at this year's Pro Bowl.

However, they danced around the elephant in the room.

Yanda is considering retirement after 13 NFL seasons even though he is still playing at a high level. He recently made the Pro Bowl for the eighth time in the past nine years.

"I had a great conversation with Marshal at the Pro Bowl," DeCosta said at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. "We didn't talk about the future. I'm sure we'll have those discussions at some point, probably in the next month or so."

The Ravens had one of the top offensive lines in the NFL this past season, which paved the way for a record-setting running attack. Baltimore broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record with 3,296 yards.

The Ravens also became the first team in NFL history to average at least 200 rushing and 200 net passing yards per game in a season, finishing with 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.

Yanda, 35, played a key role in that success.

"When you’re a Hall of Fame-type of guy and you’re a lineman, it’s really important to finish strong in your career, to play Hall of Fame football at the end, because that’s when everybody is watching," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said shortly after the season. "So, I’m all for him playing Hall of Fame football for another year if he so chooses, and I did tell him that. I let him know that, and we had a good hug and stuff. But he’ll do what’s right for his family, and whatever he does, we’ll respect it. I just couldn’t say enough good things, great things, about Marshal Yanda and his family.”

Yanda has played in 177 games (166 starts), tying Jonathan Ogden's record of most games played among offensive linemen in Ravens history. Yanda's accolades include Associated Press first-team All-Pro (2014-15), Associated Press second-team All-Pro (2011-12, 2018-19), Pro Football Writers of America All-NFL (2012, 2014-15) and PFWA All-AFC (2018).

Now. he must decide if he wants to add to that legacy.

"I feel fortunate to be a part of this organization, to be drafted here, and the type of success we've had in all the games that I've been able to be a part of," Yanda said earlier this year. "I'm just taking it one day at a time."