Current, Former Players Honor Marshal Yanda

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens offensive lineman Marshal Yanda is one of the most respected players in the history of the franchise, underscored the by the number of former and current players that attended his official retirement ceremony.

Former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, and guard Chris Chester were among the audience at the team's practice facility, while other players such as Ray Lewis, Terrell Suggs, Jonathan Ogden and Haloti Ngata paid video tributes.

There were numerous current players that also attended, including kicker Justin Tucker, center Matt Skura, defensive end Chris Wormley, punter Sam Koch and offensive lineman Ben Powers.

Former general manager Ozzie Newsome, current GM Eric DeCosta and coach John Harbaugh accompanied Yanda on the stage. There were few available seats in the Ravens auditorium because of the number of staff and family in attendance.

"He was tough, competitive, smart and had a unique respect for the game, as well as his teammates," Newsome said about Yanda. "I know sometime in the future, as I've been told, you'll be getting your mail in Canton."

Yanda played 13 years and 177 regular season games, all with Baltimore, tying Jonathan Ogden for the most by an offensive lineman in team history. They also rank fifth most among all Ravens.

Over his career, Yanda played 191 total games, which are the most ever by a Ravens’ offensive lineman. He will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor next season.

"I’m retiring from the NFL," Yanda said. "They do things the right way every day here. I’m very fortunate to be here the entire time.”

Yanda is an eight-time Pro Bowler, which rank as the fourth most selections in franchise history. He finished his career as one of three guards in NFL history with Larry Allen and Alan Faneca to garner at least eight Pro Bowl nods and win a Super Bowl.

In 2019, Yanda was the catalyst to an offensive line that helped the Ravens set a new NFL single-season rushing record (3,296), besting the 1978 New England Patriots (3,165). The offensive unit also set team records for touchdowns (64), points (531), net yards (6,521), first downs (386) and fewest turnovers (15).

In addition to his eight Pro Bowl selections, Yanda finished his career as a two-time first-team All-Pro, a five-time second-team All-Pro and a 2012 Super Bowl XLVII Champion.

"As a coach, you could never ask for anything beyond what Marshal did and gave," Harbaugh said. "He embraced every bit of his career, made the most of it, and is, in my opinion, a first-ballot Hall of Famer."

OTHER TRIBUTES

Hall of Famer and Former Ravens LB Ray Lewis

"Congratulations, Marshal! There are few men you come across and know immediately that they are special, and you felt that with Marshal Yanda. When you think about who you would want as a teammate, Marshal is at the top of the list. His effort every day to be the best at his craft was amazing to watch. Every time he stepped on the field, you knew you were getting everything he had. He is a true stand-up guy who always tried to make the people around him better. Not only could I play with him, I would do anything in life with him. Marshal is one of the best players in franchise history. In my mind, he truly is a certain Hall of Famer. It was an honor to play with him.”

Hall of Famer and Former Ravens T Jonathan Ogden

"I'd like to congratulate Marshal on an outstanding 13-year career. The toughness, work ethic and attention to detail I saw in him as a rookie were traits that helped define his career. His progression from being a leader on the line, to a leader on the offense, to THE leader of the team was a joy to watch. Hopefully, in another five years, he will have an opportunity to join Ray [Lewis], Ed [Reed] and me with a gold jacket and bust in Canton."

Hall of Famer and Former Ravens, Texans and Jets S Ed Reed

"Marshal Yanda was the teammate who defined accountability. He was the part of the engine that made the offense go and was always a leader with his actions. I love Marshal Yanda. I love him for being a great man and love him for coming to play football every day. Congratulations on a legendary career.”

Former Ravens, Cardinals and Chiefs OLB Terrell Suggs

"When I think of Marshal Yanda, I think of a blue collar, selfless player who defines what it means to ‘Play Like a Raven.’ He was a great teammate who challenged us to be the best we could be as a team and as individuals. I will always remember our battles on the practice field, but even more, I will remember the times talking and learning from him in the locker room. Congratulations on a great career. The game will miss you.”

Texans DE J.J. Watt

"Marshal is one of the best I’ve ever played against. A consummate professional who gave everything he had on every play and then shook your hand with respect after the game. He was an absolute pain in the ass to play against, but he’s a true competitor that I have the utmost respect and admiration for. Congratulations on one hell of a career and wishing him all the best in retirement.”

Bengals DT Geno Atkins

“When I tell my son or daughter about football [someday], I’ll tell them he was one of the best guards I went up against in the league. He’s got nastiness, he’s physical, and he has finesse. He’s strong, but if you try to beat him with a little finesse, he can handle that, too, because he’s got good feet. He’s got the whole package.”

Bengals DE Carlos Dunlap

“When I came into the league 10 years ago, before I played against Yanda, I was told to keep my head on a swivel, because No. 73 was always looking for more ‘work.’ D-ends will know what I’m talking about — the cleanup blocks and the rib shots throughout the entire game. After playing against him, I respected it because it was only between the whistles. That was his nature — to compete and do his job every play, then go see where else he could fill a void and help his team. He was a great player, competitor, opponent and pro.

“Happy retirement! After a decade, I am looking forward to not having to look out for you!”



2011 Walter Payton Man of the Year & Former Ravens and Vikings C Matt Birk

“From a playing standpoint, there was nobody in the league tougher. Nobody was a better drive-blocker, nobody was a better pass-blocker, nobody could pull like Marshal – he was the best at everything. From a tangible standpoint, he wasn’t the biggest, he wasn’t the fastest – maybe the strongest – but it’s not like he was 6-foot-8, 350 pounds. But it was his desire to do his job that outweighed any physical limitations he may have had. The pride he put into his work was unmatched. Whatever he had to do, he was just going to do it, and he was going to do it well. He’s the ideal player, the ideal offensive lineman, the ideal teammate and the ideal guy that you want representing your franchise.”

Ravens TE Nick Boyle

"It was an honor to be in the same huddle with Marshal Yanda. He has so much passion for the game, and he helped inspire his teammates to be the best players they could be. His leadership and approach to the game were second-to-none. Marshal is the ultimate teammate, and we’ll miss having him in the locker room.”

Ravens T Orlando Brown Jr.

"It's difficult to put into words just how much Marshal means to me, because he’s been so significant in my development as a pro. I can't thank him enough for everything he’s done for me, let alone the game of football. He’s a first-ballot Hall of Famer as a football player, a father and a friend. I'm very happy that he’s able to walk away on his own terms with a healthy body. I know he’s pumped to spend the days ahead with his kids and wife. I pray for many more blessings for him and his family."

Jaguars DE Calais Campbell

“Yanda is a legend and someone I’ve admired since the day I started playing this game. I have always loved playing against him and have learned so much from him. He played the game the right way, and I’m happy and excited for his next chapter. I wish him, Shannon and their entire family nothing but the best.”

Titans DT Jurrell Casey

“Over my career, playing against Marshal Yanda was one of the best and most competitive experiences I have had. It's him and a handful of other offensive linemen that I keep track of, that are talented enough for me to always keep them on my radar. Yanda is one of those guys. Playing against him upped my game, because I understand that when you go into those games, you have to bring your lunch pail and your hardhat. That guy is going to come to work. If it's pass blocking or run blocking, he's got it all. You better have your 'A' game ready, because if not, he's going to embarrass you. The battle was always there, in my mind two great players going against each other. It'll be different now. He's held the title for a long time of one of the most dominant players in the game on the offensive line, and it'll be great now to see who comes in after him and fills that role.

“I remember back to 2014 when we played; that's when I really saw and understood what type of player he was. The dominant way he came out in that game was unbelievable. The way those guys were coming off the ball so hard, like battering rams, just teeing off. That's when I'm like, 'OK, this is a different brand of football playing against these guys.' That year their line was unbelievable. You better be thinking going into those games, 'Hey, no slacking today,' because you know you're playing against a true competitor. Sometimes you go into a game like, 'I know I can wear this guy down. He's going to quit.' But no, not with Yanda. He's a guy that's going to fight all four quarters. That year I definitely saw that and knew what kind of guy he was going to be from then on.”

Former Ravens, Redskins and Falcons G/C Chris Chester

“Marshal has to be one of the best teammates I’ve ever had the pleasure of playing next to. You always knew Marshal was going to give you everything he had. You always knew he was going to be prepared and that he really cherished every moment on the field. That’s why I think he took it so seriously and enjoyed it so much, and why it meant so much to him.

“Next to Jonathan Ogden, I think it’s fair to say that Marshal is the standard for offensive line play, and he’s definitely the standard at offensive guard for the Ravens. I can’t think of anyone in the interior that has been as good or as consistent as Marshal has, and we’re just talking about his play on the field. We’re not even touching the fact that he’s overcome a couple of injuries. He’s a high, high character guy, and that’s something that makes him so great. He’s tremendously talented, but he also worked tremendously hard.”

Ravens LS Morgan Cox

“Toughness and intensity are what come to mind when I think about Marshal. He has a ‘get the job done, no excuses’ approach to life and football.

“There are countless examples of his toughness over the years, but one that stands out is when he broke his ankle in 2017 and walked off the field under his own power like nothing was wrong. He is an intense competitor, and I found out quickly that I should never high-five him after a big play unless I was willing for my hand to be numb for the rest of the day.

“In the 2012 playoffs, we played in Denver, and it was negative 15 degrees outside. Marshal thought it would be a good strategy to cover his chest in water so it would immediately freeze and make it harder for defenders to grab him. He always put the team and winning first, no matter what extreme measures it may take. There is no one you want on your side more than Marshal when you’re going into a fight. He’s a great friend, teammate and person. I’m thrilled for him to carry the same intensity and focus into the next chapter of life.”

Ravens RB Mark Ingram II

“I’ve always known about Marshal Yanda and had heard about him over the course of my career and about him being an elite offensive lineman. But for me to join the Ravens last year and to be able to experience the type of person he was, the type of teammate he was in the locker room, I gained so much respect for him. Marshal is a guy who was always preparing himself at the highest level. He made sure he was always ready to go and prepared to play at the highest level possible.

“One thing about Marshal, on Sunday, is you didn’t have to worry about him being ready to play. Every Sunday he was ready to go, he brought the energy, and he brought the competitive nature to our locker room. He’s just a true warrior, a true dog that you want to be out on the field with. You don’t want to play against him, but you want to suit up with him. That’s for sure.

“Last year, the identity of our entire offense began with the offensive line, and that identity started with Marshal. He brought that physical mentality, toughness, smart play. He’s just a guy who wanted to dominate the opponent on every single play, and he was relentless in the way he performed.

“I’m happy for Marshal, because he deserves to leave the game on his own terms. But selfishly, I wish I’d have gotten more than one year to suit up with him. He’s amazing. He always had his teammates’ backs, looked out for the best interest of his teammates, and when you have a guy who does all that, you don’t have a choice but to elevate your own game to that level. Every person on that offense, every person on that team tried to match his intensity, and it made us all better for it.”

Former Ravens and Chargers LB/DE Jarret Johnson

“One thing that makes the Ravens special and different than most teams is that they have a stereotypical player that they’re always looking for and never deviate from: tough, smart, good guys, football guys. That’s the recipe and the personality that you must have to be a Raven. There is a long history of guys that fit that mold, and Marshal is near the top of that list.

“He’s a great guy, a family man first, very humble and down to earth. He’s got all the Midwest values, but when he steps on that field, he becomes a different person. He’s extremely competitive, one of the toughest individuals I’ve ever been around and so versatile. I think he’s played every position across the offensive line but center, and he’s probably played center at practice. Starting out a tackle and then moving to guard … And even when he started out as kind of a younger guy and learning from ‘J.O.’ [Jonathan Ogden] and some of the other guys, being a role player and then working into that bell cow role where he is the lead dog, the alpha dog. He might not be the voice of the team always, but when something needs to be said, he’s going to be that guy. You can’t ask for a better Raven than Marshal Yanda.

“I wish Marshal and Shannon and the family all the best, and his mom and dad, his aunts and uncles and all the ones who … You know, Marshal’s family was at almost every game. They were such a big part of not only his life, but the scene in the parking lots and at the team hotels when we were at away games. They were always around, and everybody got to know them. The Yandas kind of became the Ravens family, because they were so involved. I wish them all the best.”