Marshal Yanda Alleges Titans' Rookie Jeffery Simmons Spit in His Face

BALTIMORE — Ravens veteran right guard Marshal Yanda accused Tennessee Titans rookie defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons of spitting in his face during the AFC divisional playoff game.

Yanda, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, could not recall the specific the incident occurred during Baltimore's 28-12 loss. However, Yanda was animated after the game and decried Simmons' alleged actions.

"I do want to say another thing about No. 98 for the Titans [DL Jeffery Simmons], in my 13 years… I had that guy spit in my face today. I just want to put him on notice in the media," Yanda said in the somber locker room after the game. "I have never done this in my career, but I just want to let you know that. There is right way and a wrong way to play football, and that guy did not do it the right way today. So the refs and everybody in the NFL needs to put him on notice.

"Like I said, I have never been spit on in my face and I literally got spit right in my face by No. 98. He needs to be put on notice by the refs, by the entire NFL and he was saying some stuff today that was just ridiculous conduct for the NFL. So I just want to put him on notice because that was ridiculous conduct that I dealt with.”

Simmons, a rookie first-round pick from Mississippi State, did not address the incident after the game. Instead, he talked about the Tennessee's spirited win.

“It is big. It is hard winning on the road, and it’s in the playoffs, which is much harder than winning in the regular season," he said. "The best teams are in the playoffs. This was a great team we played. Our defensive mindset was to come in, stop the run, stop Lamar Jackson. Overall, as a team, we played great. There are a couple things we have to fix, but it really was a great win.”

The Ravens played perhaps their poorest game of the season.

Jackson is a leading candidate for NFL MVP, but he struggled the entire game against the Titans, who mostly kept him contained with a zone defense.

Jackson had three turnovers — two interceptions and a lost fumble — and was sacked four times. He did pick up some big yards in the second half when the Titans went to their prevent defense.

Jackson was 31-of-59 for 365 yards with the two interceptions, He also ran for 143 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. That's 508 yards of total offense for Jackson; the Ravens had a total of 530 yards. Even so, Baltimore's offense produced just one touchdown and two field goals.

The alleged incident between Yanda and Simmons cast a further shadow in the Ravens locker room. Yanda even spoke to Titans defensive tackle Jurrell Casey during the game about controlling Simmons.

“I told Jurrell to get his guy, because that is ridiculous, and I do respect Jurrell, and I wanted to let him know to get his guy," Yanda said. "That is not acceptable in this game.”

Casey also did not address the incident after the game.