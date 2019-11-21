Yanda Lauds Jackson's Leadership, Approach to Game

Ravens offensive lineman Marshal Yanda and quarterback Lamar Jackson have developed a special bond.

Yanda is a grizzled veteran, while Jackson represents the new guard of the NFL.

Nonetheless, the two have bonded since Jackson took over the starting job midway through the 2018 season.

Yanda can't help but admire the young quarterback.

"He’s said that he’s just one of the guys, and I definitely feel that about him, as far as he comes to work every single day, and football is No. 1 in his life," Yanda said. "Some guys that come through, they like what the game gives them, but they don’t necessarily like the game all the time. This kid loves ball. He loves football. He loves getting better. He’s a competitive guy.

"On Sunday, he’s a competitive son of a gun. And that’s what you need. If that’s your guy, that’s what you need. And he definitely has that. So, he’s continuing to mature. In your second year, you have a lot of room to grow. I’ve said this before, but you can make big strides in both directions. Guys can regress [or] guys can really improve. And he’s obviously matured and improved every single game.”

Yanda is the most decorated player on the Ravens roster with seven Pro-Bowl appearances and six All-Pro selections.

He already has one Super Bowl ring with the Ravens. Yanda is hoping to add another before he retires, which could be in the near future.

Earlier this year, Yanda, 35, signed one-year extension through 2020 season. Jackson is looking to send him out as a winner.

"He's the ‘O.G.,’ the ‘G.O.A.T.,’ a future Hall of Famer," Jackson said. "But I need to send him off right – get a Super Bowl. I'd be set, and I feel like our relationship will grow from there. But for right now, we're just going to keep it cruising.”

Yanda is just enjoying the moment with this Ravens this team, which has won six straight games and sits atop the AFC North at 8-2. He also appreciates Jackson's competitiveness.

"There are times where you need to be high and enthusiastic," he said. "The fourth-down play in Seattle when he wanted to go for it, I wanted to go for it. We’re all fired up. That’s exciting. And then his calm and collectiveness in the huddle, calling the plays, making sure guys are doing their job and on the right guys and stuff like that. So, it’s a combination of a little bit of everything, a little bit of highs and lows.

"But just his enthusiasm and his love for the game [stands out].”