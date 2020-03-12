Yanda Pays Homage to His Native Iowa

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Marshal Yanda is proud of his Iowa roots.

It's also where he learned a slogan that would define his NFL career: "Embrace the Grind."

The Ravens offensive lineman decided to retire after 13 season and took time to reflect on his past in the Hawkeye state during a ceremony at the team's practice facility.

"We grew up on a dairy farm in Iowa where hard work was just a way of life," said Yanda, who hails from Cedar Rapids. "I learned by following my parents’ example of putting the work first before anything else. This is just one of the many values I learned from my parents, and I carry them with me to this day. I love you. Thank you so much."

After high school, Yanda continued to his playing career at North Iowa Area Community College where he caught the attention of Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz. As a Hawkeye, Yanda blossomed into a third-team All-American and was selected by the Ravens in the third round (86th overall) of the 2007 NFL Draft.

Yanda returned to Iowa each offseason and would regularly stay in touch in Ferentz, strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle and his recently retired retired offensive line coach Reese Morgan.

"I didn’t know then that I had the potential to have such an amazing career," Yanda said. "Thank you for showing me the way. Coach Ferentz, Coach Doyle and Coach Morgan, thank you so much for helping me find that potential. I would not be here today without all of you. You taught me accountability, discipline and mental toughness to the highest degree.

"I continued to train at Iowa throughout my career in the offseasons. Coach Doyle continued to push me and expected, ‘Nothing less than your best.’ No matter how long I’d been there or how much success I’d had in the NFL, he treated me the same, and I always respected him for that. It was there in the locker room where I read the quote, ‘Embrace the grind.’ They would put up motivational quotes in their locker room so that players could read it, similar to what we do here, and If I can sum up my football career in three words, this would be it: ‘Embrace the grind.’"

Yanda became one of the most decorated players in this history of the Ravens. He played 13 years and 177 regular season games, all with Baltimore, tying Jonathan Ogden for the most by an offensive lineman in team history. They also rank fifth most among all Ravens.

Yanda is an eight-time Pro Bowler, which rank as the fourth most selections in franchise history. He finished his career as one of three guards in NFL history with Larry Allen and Alan Faneca to garner at least eight Pro Bowl nods and win a Super Bowl.

In 2019, Yanda was the catalyst to an offensive line that helped the Ravens set a new NFL single-season rushing record (3,296), besting the 1978 New England Patriots (3,165). The offensive unit also set team records for touchdowns (64), points (531), net yards (6,521), first downs (386) and fewest turnovers (15).

In addition to his eight Pro Bowl selections, Yanda finished his career as a two-time first-team All-Pro, a five-time second-team All-Pro and a 2012 Super Bowl XLVII Champion. He will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor next season.

"I was a junior college player where less than one percent of you make it to Division I football, let alone the time from there. I had a lot of things to change in my life, so I'm very grateful and fortunate to have this."

When asked about his plans for the future, Yanda said he'll figure out when he gets home.

"I really want to figure out how much football I want in my life and just kind of take it one day at a time," Yanda said. "But the plan is to go back to Iowa and see where my heart takes me.”