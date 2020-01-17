Ravens Hope Marshal Yanda Returns for At Least Another Season

Ravens offensive lineman Marshal Yanda is still playing at a high level.

He was named to his eighth Pro Bowl in the past nine seasons. Yanda anchored an offensive line that broke the all-time single-season rushing record.

However, Yanda is considering retirement after 13 years in the league.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh hopes he changes his mind.

"I'm all for him playing Hall of Fame football for another year if he chooses," Harbaugh said. "He'll do what's right for him and his family."

Yanda has played in 177 games (166 starts), tying Jonathan Ogden's record of most games played among offensive linemen in Ravens history. Yanda's other accolades include Associated Press first-team All-Pro (2014-15), Associated Press second-team All-Pro (2011-12, 2018-19), Pro Football Writers of America All-NFL (2012, 2014-15) and PFWA All-AFC (2018)

Prior to the playoff game against Tennessee, Yanda said he was still undecided about his future.

"I feel fortunate to be a part of this organization, to be drafted here, and the type of success we've had in all the games that I've been able to be a part of," Yanda said. "I'm just taking it one day at a time. The most important thing is our next opponent. The retirement stuff – we'll wait until we're done playing, assess that stuff when that comes. But right now, it's about playing football at a high level and getting after it."

Yanda also developed a strong rapport with quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was already named MVP by the PFWA. He would love to get Yanda one more Super Ring before he retires.

"He's the ‘O.G.,’ the ‘G.O.A.T.,’ a future Hall of Famer," Jackson said.

Regardless of the decision, Yanda is already regarded as one of the best players in the history of the Ravens. He will also be remembered as one of the greatest offensive lineman to ever play in the NFL.

"Marshal [Yanda], to my mind, is a Hall of Fame player. As an offensive lineman, I would think, if you look at it – this is my impression of it – if you’re going to make the Hall of Fame as an offensive lineman, you probably have to play your Hall of Fame playing level at the end, when people are watching," Harbaugh said. "Because for most of your career, most people – including the media, believe it or not – don’t pay attention to those guys up front. They pay attention to all the other stuff.

"And the linemen, when they start getting talked about as Hall of Fame players, then all of a sudden, people start watching them. To me, I believe Marshal is doing that at the highest level. He’s playing some of his best football, if not his best football, right now.”