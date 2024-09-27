Veteran LB's Return to Ravens 'Meant to Be'
In returning to the Baltimore Ravens, former Pro Bowl defensive end Yannick Ngakoue now looks for redemption.
Ngakoue's previous stint in Baltimore was brief, as he came over from the Minnesota Vikings at the 2020 trade deadline. He came to Baltimore with high expectations, but fell short with three sacks in nine regular season games and was essentially a non-factor in the playoffs.
Almost four years later, Ngakoue didn't let that past disappointment hold him back. After his first practice back in Baltimore on Wednesday, he feels like he can make an impact in his second tour of duty.
"I believe in God, and I believe that everything happens for a reason, and it was meant for me to come back," Ngakoue told reporters. "I went through peaks and valleys, just going [to] different spots and places, but I feel like, ultimately, it was meant for me to come back here to give my best football."
For Ngakoue, a Washington D.C. native who played college ball at Maryland, a chance to come back home (or at least closer to it) also played a big factor in his decision.
"I'm just happy to be here [and] happy to be home," Ngakoue said. "A big factor [in] coming here was [that] I have a lot of trust with our head coach [John Harbaugh], and my position coach [assistant defensive line coach/outside linebackers Matt Robinson] – I actually played with him at the University of Maryland, as well, and me and [pass rush coach] Chuck Smith go way, way back. So, it just sounded like a great fit for me."
As an early-season addition, there's a very obvious comparison for Ngakoue. Last year, at nearly the exact same time no less, the Ravens signed fellow pass-rusher Kyle Van Noy to bolster the front seven. Van Noy then had a career-high nine sacks, and is already up to four sacks in three games this season.
Ngakoue may be starting his second stint in Baltimore on the practice squad, but he feels he can make a similar impact soon.
"I feel like it's good for players – just to be able to get your feet back wet and just to be able to get back in the motion and get your rhythm back," Ngakoue said. "So, I feel like, today – like I said, me, personally – it was a great experience [to] just [be] able to sharpen my tools again and just get back into game speed."
