Za'Darius Smith Snags Bigger Contract Than One Offered by Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Za'Darius Smith pulled out of a deal with the Ravens in order to get more money in the free-agent market.

The plan apparently worked.

The Ravens had reportedly offered Smith a four-year, $35 million contract.

He was able to secure a better deal with the Minnesota Vikings — a three-year contract with a base value of $42 million that can be worth up to $47 million with incentives, according to the NFL Network.

It's likely Smith's last huge deal as a player so he had to maximize his value.

It also means the Ravens are in need of a pass rusher.

Smith could have been a good fit in Baltimore.

Smith was a fourth-round pick by the Ravens in 2015 and had 18.5 sacks over four seasons before signing with the Green Bay Packers as a free agent.

He managed 26 sacks in his first two seasons with the Packers but was limited to one regular-season game last season because of a back injury. He was a salary-cap casualty in Green Bay and the Ravens reportedly pounced once he became available.

The addition of Smith would have helped solve another pressing need for the Ravens, who wanted to boost their pass rush next season after finishing in the bottom third of the league for sacks last season.

Prior to last season, Smith had played at least 13 games over six seasons. He played an entire season three times in 2018, 2019, and 2020. So, he has been durable over his career,

Smith turns 30 on Sept. 8.