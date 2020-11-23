Ravens Player Ratings Vs. Titans

The Ravens fell to 6-4 with a 30-24 overtime loss to the Titans

Here are the Player Ratings (10-highest, 1-lowest).

Offense

Quarterback Lamar Jackson (6) — completed 17 of 29 pass attempts for 186 yards with a touchdown and an interception (74.8 rating). He also ran for 51 yards on 13 carries.

Wide Receiver Willie Snead (6.0) — Seven targets, three receptions for 23 yards.

Wide Receiver Marquise Brown (1.0) — Dropped a key first-down pass. Three targets, 0 receptions

Wide Receiver Dez Bryant (7,0) — Had his first catch—a 4-yard gain in the third quarter—since Dec 31, 2017. He finished four receptions for 28 yards.

Left Tackle Orlando Brown (7.0) — Adjusting well to his new role at left tackle.

Left Guard Bradley Bozeman (7.0) — Dealt with pressure but performed well on the injury-riddled offensive line.

Center Patrick Mekari (7.7) — Performed well in place of Matt Skura, who struggled with his snaps over the past two weeks and was benched.

Right Guard Ben Powers (7.0) — Showing he can be an effective member of the offensive line.

Right Tackle D.J. Fluker (3.0) — Struggled against the pass rush and was replaced by Will Holden, who had a costly penalty.

Tight End Mark Andrews (7.0) — Led the team with 96 yards receiving with a touchdown but he had a costly false start penalty.

Running Back Mark Ingram (3.0) — Possibly still bothered by ankle injuries and had just two carries, two yards.

Running Back Gus Edwards (4.0) — Had just three carries for six yards.

Running Back J.K. Dobbins (8.0) — Earned the majority of carries and had 70 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown.

Fullback Pat Ricard (7.5) — Had some key blocks with a 5-yard reception.

Defense

Defensive Tackle Justin Madubuike (6.0) — Emerging as a solid young player who can make an impact.

Nose Tackle Justin Ellis (6.0) — Played mostly effective for the injured Brandon Williams, had three tackles, and was effective pushing back the Titans' o-line.

Defensive End Yannick Ngakoue (7.0) — Managed a strip-sack and was solid with pressure.

Defensive End Derek Wolfe (8.0) — Played his best game with the Ravens and was a leader among the defense with six tackles

Inside Linebacker Patrick Queen (7.0) — Finished with team-high nine tackles but struggled in pass coverage.

Inside linebacker Malik Harrison (6.0) — Was third on the team with seven tackles, but struggled in coverage.

Inside linebacker L.J. Fort (6.0) —Played 20 snaps after returning from a finger injury and had one tackle.

Outside Linebacker Matt Judon (7.0) — Managed five tackles, a sack, and three quarterback hits.

Outside Linebacker Pernell McPhee (6.0) — Had a questionable, but costly, roughing the passer penalty.

Outside Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson (6.0) — Had a quiet game with 19 snaps and one tackle

Cornerback Marcus Peters (5.0) — Was beaten for a long pass and struggled to make tackles.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (5.0) — Had a costly 39-yard pass interference penalty and struggled to make tackles.

Strong Safety Chuck Clark (6.0) — Appeared to be a step late in coverage and missed a key tackle late in the game.

Free Safety DeShon Elliott (6.0) — Had some of the same tackling and coverage issues as the rest of the secondary.