Ravens Might Be Hiding a Lamar Jackson Injury

The Baltimore Ravens fell to 6-7 following the Week 14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Lamar Jackson’s struggles continued as the quarterback failed to breach the 60% completion rate for the fifth straight game.

The Ravens’ QB finished with 19 of 35 passes for 219 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also rushed seven times for 43 yards and a touchdown.

Hall of Famer Richard Sherman has raised serious concerns about Jackson's recent performance. The former Super Bowl champion believes that something deeper may be affecting the two-time MVP's ability to execute at the standard he has set for himself.

“I think there's something going on,” Sherman said. “They started the season 1-5 after he got hurt, but they didn't look that great then. We can talk about the I mean, it all really, really started to go downhill. Maybe that Buffalo game when when Derrick Henry fumbled that ball in the fourth quarter and things kind of just started to cascade.”

“Lamar Jackson just does just looks out of sorts right now for some reason. And this was his first passing touchdown in four weeks. And that's the way he's been struggling. And another interception, I think over the last four weeks, he's gotten one touchdown and four interceptions, which is just crazy.”

Jackson has thrown only two touchdowns in his last five outings while getting intercepted five times. The four-time Pro Bowler did look like himself against the Miami Dolphins upon his return from a hamstring injury, but the spark has been gone since.

The issues had gone unnoticed since the Ravens were getting the job done, one way or another, but back-to-back losses have invited questions and criticism.

Can Lamar Jackson Lead Ravens to Playoffs?

With the loss, Baltimore has lost the AFC North lead to the Steelers. The 6-7 record looks even worse when the team looks at their upcoming fixtures. Jackson and Co. are scheduled to face the in-form Cincinnati Bengals, who defeated them in Week 13, the 11-2 New England Patriots, and the 9-3 Green Bay Packers, before taking on division rivals Pittsburgh once again in the season finale.

Jackson blamed the officials for the Ravens’ loss against the Steelers. He was frustrated about the overturning of Isaiah Likely’s touchdown. The QB said that he thought it was a touchdown, and everybody else on the field felt the same. He added that he can’t do the referee’s job so he will just accept it and move on.

