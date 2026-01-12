Ravens Projected to Land Star Eagles WR to Help Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens fired John Harbaugh after an 8-9 season. The franchise is staring into some massive roster changes as well. Lamar Jackson and Co. have emerged as one of the top five potential destinations for a three-time Pro Bowl Wide receiver.

The Ravens are projected to land the Philadelphia Eagles' WR, A.J. Brown, in the 2026 offseason. They have approximately $21 million in available salary cap space and hold the 14th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to make a run for the Super Bowl champion.

Brown's desire to exit Philadelphia stems from a fundamental philosophical disconnect with the Eagles' offensive strategies. After finishing outside the playoff picture in 2025, the Ravens could view an acquisition of Brown as the final piece needed to launch an immediate championship contention window around Lamar Jackson.

The question isn't whether the Ravens should pursue Brown, but rather how far they should be willing to go to make it happen.

How Would AJ Brown Help the Ravens?

If Philadelphia's offense ranked 23rd in passing yards per game, Baltimore's was non-existent at 27th in the NFL at 175.6 passing yards per game. While the Ravens possessed an elite rushing attack, ranking 2nd at 156.6 yards per game, their receiving unit failed to get the job done on numerous occasions.

The Ravens' current receiving room features only Zay Flowers, who showed promise as a young talent but lacks the elite production for a #1 receiving option. Tight end Mark Andrews, once a Pro Bowl-caliber threat, has visibly declined with age and injuries.

Third-down conversion efficiency hemorrhaged as the season progressed. Baltimore's offense converted just 41 percent of third-down situations, falling outside the NFL's top 10.

Pairing Brown with Lamar Jackson might be the most direct pathway to bring offensive balance to Baltimore's attack. With Brown commanding double-coverage attention, underneath passing lanes to Flowers and tight ends would open.

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) on the turf after a missed catch against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

With Brown on the field, safeties would maintain deeper positioning, reducing their ability to blitz aggressively. This would extend Jackson's pocket life and reduce his sack rate.

Jackson's playing style particularly complements Brown's tactical approach. Jackson generates explosive plays through scramble-drill situations where receivers need to find separation after the initial play breaks down.

Brown excels in chaotic situations. His physique (6'1", 226 pounds with elite jumping ability) allows him to win contested catches. On top of that, Jackson's occasional inaccuracy on deep balls matters less with an elite ball-tracking receiver like Brown.

