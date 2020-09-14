SI.com
Raven Country
Ravens report card following 38-6 victory over Browns

Todd_Karpovich

Quarterback

Lamar Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, completed 20 of 25 pass attempts for 274 yards with three touchdowns (152.1 rating). He also ran for 45 yards on seven carries. Jackson’s 99-yard scoring drive was the longest in Ravens’ history at home. Jackson showed poise throughout the game and has clearly taken the next step in year three of his pro career. Grade: A

Running backs

The Browns were determined to shut down Baltimore's running attack and make Jackson beat them through the air. J.K. Dobbins, a rookie second-round pick from Ohio State, had a pair of touchdowns. Mark Ingram was mostly bottled up and finished with 29 yards on 10 carries. Gus Edwards had four carries for 17 yards. Fullback Pat Ricard fumbled in the red zone in his only rushing attempt. Grade: B-

Offensive line

Tyre Phillips, a rookie third-round pick, got the start at right guard and played well enough to get another opportunity.  Left tackle Ronnie Stanley had to leave the game with an ankle injury, but newly acquired D.J. Fluker played well in his absence. The rest of the line was solid. Jackson endured two sacks. Grade: B

Receivers

Hollywood Brown is expected to be one of the NFL's breakout players this season. He routinely ran behind the Browns' secondary, finishing with five receptions for 101 yards. Opponents are going to have to implement a specific plan to contain him. Tight end Mark Andrews had a pair of touchdown receptions, and wide receiver Willie Snead had another from the slot. Seven players had receptions. Grade: A

Defensive line

Defensive end Calais Campbell was the Ravens' biggest offseason acquisition and he did not waste any time making a solid impression with his teammates. Campbell knocked down two passes on Cleveland’s opening drive. The second deflection was caught out of the air by cornerback Marlon Humphrey that gave the Ravens the ball on Cleveland’s 49-yard line. The Ravens, however, struggled against outside runs in the first half. Grade: C+

Linebackers

Middle linebacker Patrick Queen, a rookie first-round pick from LSU, earned his first career sack in the second quarter. He also forced a fumble late in the third quarter that set up Dobbins' second touchdown run. Queen finished with a team-high eight tackles. Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser managed a sack, but Matt Judon had a costly late hit on Baker Mayfield. Another rookie, Malik Harrison, also flashed. Grade: B

Secondary

Humphrey battled all day with Odell Beckham Jr, and earned his first interception of the season. This unit did struggle with some pass interference and holding penalties. Safeties Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott had solid communication and played well. The secondary does have to get better covering crossing routes. Grade: B

Special Teams

Rookie Devin Duvernay averaged 32 yards on two kickoff returns and was flawless catching the ball. Fellow rookie James Proche had one mental error letting a punt bounce behind him. Sam Koch averaged 41.7 yards on three punts. Justin Tucker converted a 41-yard field goal.  Grade: A

Coaching

Coach John Harbaugh has his team ready to play after a tumultuous offseason. The Ravens were sharp and focused from the opening kickoff. Both Greg Roman and Don Martindsale implemented solid game plans.  Grade: A

