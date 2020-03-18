5 Free Agents Redskins Should Sign

The Redskins free agency period thus far has been nothing short of a mixed bag. Weeks ago, reports came out saying people should expect that Washington to be an "aggressive" team this March, and if you took the words literally, then it has been a quite underwhelming start of the month for you.

What has been the highlight for Washington two days into the legal tampering period?

The Redskins have agreed to terms with former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller. Fuller, who was drafted by the Redskins in 2016, is returning to Washington after a two-year stay with Kansas City and a Super Bowl championship.

The low? Swinging and missing on Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper, who reportedly turned down $110 million from Washington to stay in Dallas for $100 million.

The good news here is that there is plenty of time left for Washington to sure up their roster. So far, Washington has agreed to terms with cornerback Kendall Fuller (Kansas City Chiefs), outside linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (Chicago Bears), linebacker Thomas Davis (LA Chargers), guard Wes Schweitzer (Atlanta Falcons), re-signed Jon Bostic, and have franchise tagged Brandon Scherff.

Here are five remaining free agents that Washington needs to sign:

Tyler Eifert (29 years old) - Why should Washington break the bank at this position? With Austin Hooper out of the equation, shopping for a serviceable, quality tight end became much more manageable. A team should only pay top-dollar for a player who established himself and an all-around tight end, and Hooper has not identified himself as such. So what is the next best option for Washington? Signing Tyler Eifert, who is undoubtedly a much cheaper option than Hooper. Eifert and a drafting rookie tight end will solidify the position.

Theo Riddick (29 years old) - While Melvin Gordon would be the flashier and better, move for Washington to make. However, I believe there is no need to chase the more prominent name for the sake of doing so. What Theo Riddick does is give the Redskins a top tier receiving threat from the running back position. Coming off of a 61-catch season and accumulating over 2,000 yards receiving in his career, Theo would be a solid fill-in for Washington as their third-down back.

Blaine Gabbert (30 years old) - Gabbert is not the flashiest name, and will never be one. Nevertheless, the Redskins need a backup to second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Gabbert will be able to provide a veteran perspective to Haskins and can be a spot fill-in if Haskins' is incapable of playing for a week or two.

Damarious Randall (28 years old) - Signing both Kendall Fuller and Damarious Randall would create a vast amount of flexibility for defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. Randall has had plenty of experience playing multiple positions in the secondary, and Fuller has too. With Redskin' Montae Nicholson, unfortunately, struggling in all facets of being a professional athlete, Washington is in dire need of having a safety who is capable of playing in man coverage and being able to have the speed and IQ to play in single-high coverages. A combination of Randall and Fuller would greatly benefit the team.

Robby Anderson (27 years old) - The Redskins need a veteran presence at the wide receiver position. More importantly, Washington needs an explosive, yet reliable receiver who can play with second-year receiver Terry McLaurin. Robby Anderson is the player who can provide both. The 6'3 receiver provides elite speed, has consistently developed in his route tree, and has become a favorable 50-50 target for Jet quarterbacks.

For Washington, an "aggressive" approach does not always mean spending a lot, early and often. Aggressive can also mean addressing each position of need and adding either depth pieces to it or a bonafide starter. The Redskins found their slot corner in Fuller, but for the remainder of this free agency period, singing these five players will define an aggressive approach that fans desired.

Jamual Forrest has been a freelance sports journalist for four years, covering the Washington Redskins and can be heard as a co-host on The Hog Sty Network's "The Hog Sty" podcast. Additionally, Jamual contributes to The Hog Sty Network and SB Nation's Hogs Haven. You can follow Jamual on Twitter at @LetMualTellit and see his Redskins film breakdowns here.