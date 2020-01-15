A Pigskin Podcast Party

We provide a lot of written and video content coverage of the Washington Redskins on this site, so we might as well add some great audio content and podcasts. If you know of a great Redskins or NFL based podcast that should be featured, please let me know at Russellmania09@Gmail.com and I will do my best to get it up.

1. "Locked on Redskins" with Chris Russell:

"Four Big Redskins Stories" - Tuesday 1/14.

Recent Episode Archive covering Kevin O'Connell & Eric Schaffer departures along with Scott Turner's arrival & Mock Draft Monday!

Also, don't forget to check out our daily (weekdays) Google News Initiative & Locked on Redskins Podcast reports.

2. "Seasons of Discontent"with Redskins Maven Columnist Rick Snider and Fatt Matt Cones.

3. "John Keim Report" from ESPN Redskins Insider John Keim.

4. "Redskins Talk" with J.P. Finlay, Mitch Tischler and Pete Hailey.

The crew talks about the Divisional Playoffs and how the Redskins can mirror the Bills turn-around.

5. "Locked on 49ers" vs. "Locked on Packers":

The San Francisco 49ers, Kyle Shanahan and a bunch of good coaches take on the Green Bay Packers, Matt LaFleur and some good people for a trip to the Super Bowl.

6. "Locked on Titans" vs. "Locked on Chiefs"

The Tennessee Titans look for a third straight road win and a trip to the Super Bowl at Arrowhead against the Kansas City Chiefs.

