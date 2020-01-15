RedskinsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

A Pigskin Podcast Party

Chris Russell

We provide a lot of written and video content coverage of the Washington Redskins on this site, so we might as well add some great audio content and podcasts. If you know of a great Redskins or NFL based podcast that should be featured, please let me know at Russellmania09@Gmail.com and I will do my best to get it up. 

Or you can share YOUR Redskins or NFL podcast on our community pages, by signing up for free and posting here. 

Full disclosure: I host a regular podcast for "Locked on Redskins" and the "Locked on Podcast" Network, which you should always check out. 

1. "Locked on Redskins" with Chris Russell:

"Four Big Redskins Stories"  - Tuesday 1/14.

Recent Episode Archive covering Kevin O'Connell & Eric Schaffer departures along with Scott Turner's arrival & Mock Draft Monday!    

Also, don't forget to check out our daily (weekdays) Google News Initiative & Locked on Redskins Podcast reports.  

               

2. "Seasons of Discontent"with Redskins Maven Columnist Rick Snider and Fatt Matt Cones.

3. "John Keim Report" from ESPN Redskins Insider John Keim.

4. "Redskins Talk" with J.P. Finlay, Mitch Tischler and Pete Hailey. 

The crew talks about the Divisional Playoffs and how the Redskins can mirror the Bills turn-around. 

5. "Locked on 49ers" vs. "Locked on Packers":

The San Francisco 49ers, Kyle Shanahan and a bunch of good coaches take on the Green Bay Packers, Matt LaFleur and some good people for a trip to the Super Bowl. 

6. "Locked on Titans" vs. "Locked on Chiefs" 

The Tennessee Titans look for a third straight road win and a trip to the Super Bowl at Arrowhead against the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

Comments

Gaming

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

I hate this for Kirk, but I must admit - I did kind of laugh! …

Chris Russell

by

Blitzwing-72

No Cooley on Official Redskins Coaching Roster

The Redskins officially announced their new coaching staff and it doesn't (for now?) include Chris Cooley.

Chris Russell

Rivera & Redskins Remember Kuechly

Luke Kuechly said goodbye to the NFL on Tuesday night and his former head coach, the man who drafted him, paid homage along with a few other high profile Redskins players.

Chris Russell

New Executive Candidates for Redskins Emerge?

Two more names to throw on to the fire pit that is still burning. The fire pit that represents the burning question of who will be the Redskins next top-level executive

Chris Russell

Kyle Smith Gets the Call

Kyle Smith, one of the most talented young executives in the NFL, has officially been promoted by the Washington Redskins. Now for the details.

Chris Russell

by

ChrisRussell

Updating Ron Rivera's First Staff

Ron Rivera's still not done yet. One big name is lingering. One veteran coach that reportedly was coming, hasn't just yet. A few names that we don't know much of anything about are in the fold.

Chris Russell

Tim Gribble Replaces Kyle Smith

The Redskins made a quick adjustment to replace Kyle Smith atop the college scouting department. It's Tim Gribble.

Chris Russell

Super Bowl 2021 Odds Already Out?

Where do the Redskins come in at in a major sports book's odds for next year's Super Bowl? You might want to cover your eyes or put down some money and hope for a miracle.

Chris Russell

Sundberg and Redskins Nation Deserve Kudos

Congrats to long time Redskins long-snapper Nick Sundberg for finishing second in the Nationwide NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year social media challenge. It's a huge victory for "Loads of Love" and the Redskins Charitable Foundation.

Chris Russell

Cooley Joining Rivera's Staff?

Redskins legend and current team analyst Chris Cooley appears on the verge of joining Ron Rivera's first coaching staff with the Redskins.

Chris Russell