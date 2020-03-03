A Quarterback Bonanza Awaits Redskins

There are at least eight prominent free agent quarterbacks and four first-round possibilities, but where will the Redskins stand at the end? Probably with incumbent Dwayne Haskins still penciled as the starter and a veteran pressing at No. 2.

Washington threw a lot of smoke during the NFL Combine to tempt the Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers and maybe the Detroit Lions into trading up for the Redskins’ No. 2 selection. Why, the Redskins may even keep Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for themselves, though Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young seems more probable. Still, the Redskins might tease someone into a king’s ransom for the pick.

Anything is possible and the Redskins’ draft plan won’t be narrowed until after free agency’s quarterback rush ends. Even if Washington doesn’t get one of top free agents, which doesn’t appear probable, it still needs a backup notwithstanding Alex Smith’s rehab.

When free agency begins on March 18, the best quarterback class ever should be quickly signed. Dak Prescott is likely franchised or re-signed by Dallas. Drew Brees is expected to remain in New Orleans.

And then it gets interesting with Tom Brady as the centerpiece. My guess is New England finds a way to keep him, but if not look for the Patriots to seek Ryan Tannehill, Philip Rivers or Marcus Mariota. Tannehill may stay at Tennessee, but would be perfect fit with New England. Rivers is expected to sign with Tampa Bay, but who passes on the Patriots if the money’s competitive? Mariota seems a stretch, but he’d otherwise be the best of the rest.

If Brady signs with Las Vegas, then the Raiders’ Derek Carr may suddenly be available via trade and the Redskins could jump on him. Washington would compete with Tampa Bay, Indianapolis and possibly Chicago for Carr. If Brady remains in New England, then Tannehill is a cheaper option for the Redskins than Carr.

Jamison Winston is leaving Tampa Bay after 30 interceptions last season. He may trade places with New Orleans backup Teddy Bridgewater, who is now looking for big money after 5-0 record in New Orleans last season while Brees was hurt. Winston needs a quarterback guru like Sean Payton to restore confidence and performance just like the latter did for Bridgewater.

If Washington can’t get Carr or Tannehill, then it may look to Mariota as a veteran backup. And, maybe Case Keenum is re-signed to stay in Washington after a disappointing one-year stint with the Redskins.

Now, free agency’s results could impact on the Redskins draft. If Washington or Los Angeles find a starter, they’re out of the quarterback pool. But, Miami is still sitting silly with three first-rounders to spend to keep Tagovailoa away from maybe Detroit or others. Lions quarterback Matt Stafford is reportedly 100 percent healthy from spinal problems, says his family. Take nothing from that. Could be smoke.

Cincinnati almost certainly takes LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the first pick or else trades to someone who selects the LSU passer.

Tagovailoa, Oregon’s Justin Herbert and Utah’s Jordan Love will be gone within the top 10. Maybe Washington goes for Tagovailoa or trades his rights to Miami or Los Angeles. Either way, Herbert and Love will end up in one of the cities.

And somehow, New England is probably lurking to grab one at a bargain. Don’t underestimate the Patriots pulling off a blockbuster deal for a quarterback if not finding one in free agency.

No wonder Redskins coach Ron Rivera has been non-committal on Haskins starting. A half dozen options await in free agency and the draft.

Rick Snider is an award-winning sports writer who has covered Washington sports since 1978. He first wrote about the Redskins in 1983 before becoming a beat writer in 1993. Snider currently writes for several national and international publications and is a Washington tour guide. Follow Rick on Twitter at @Snide_Remarks.