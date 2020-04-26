Antonio Gandy-Golden & his Rubik's Cube

To be honest, I had no idea what Rick Snider meant by the following line on Antonio Gandy-Golden Saturday night.

"Liberty receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden can solve a Rubik's Cube, bowl 300, juggle, grade livestock and draw portraits. What – no piano?"

I had no clue what he meant but I was too busy to ask.

Now I know.

If "AGG" as now some Redskins fans are calling him to simplify his name is as good at football, as he is at doing Rubik's Cubes and whatever else he can do off the field - the Redskins are going to hit a homerun.

If he's half as good of a football player on the NFL level as he was at Liberty and as he is in front of the camera, the Redskins might have someone for about 1/100th of what they were going to spend on Amari Cooper.

Drops were an issue earlier in his career but Gandy-Golden credits two changes for his evolution in that area.

"We got a new receiver coach. He came in and really emphasized the jugs machine with us every day. We had a lot of great catching drills we would do. Honestly, just paying attention to the small things [and] being on the jugs machine helped a lot.”

Gandy-Golden had eight drops in 2018 but half of that in his final year at Liberty per the SIS Football Rookie Handbook and that was on 141 targets.

He had a 91% Catchable Catch % at Liberty last year, which is defined as 'the percentage of receptions on catchable targets, excluding spikes, miscommunications, Hail Mary throws and passes that were batted down."

That was fifth overall in the receiver class per SIS, tying him with Van Jefferson of Florida (drafted by the LA Rams No. 57) and one percentage spot ahead of Jerry Jeudy, Brandon Aiyuk and Michael Pittman Jr. who all went far ahead of Gandy-Golden.

Now the question is can he make the transition from dominance at a smaller school to being very good in the NFL.

If his ability to do a Rubik's Cube is any hint, the Redskins will be just fine.

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.