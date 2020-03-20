RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Can Cam Come to D.C.?

Chris Russell

Could Cam Newton end up in Washington reunited with his pal Ron Rivera and the only offensive system he's played in?

We've mentioned this before in many forums  that there seems to be some level of mutual interest and that there is definitive admiration on both sides. 

We know from a report earlier in the week that the Redskins were taking a "wait-and-see" approach via Josina Anderson on Newton.

I interpret that as we'd be interested if we don't have to give any trade compensation. Remember, the Redskins do not have a second or sixth round pick this year.

That's the only way I see the Redskins getting involved. They just don't have the draft capital to give up unless Carolina wanted a player. 

Who knows? Maybe they desire Quinton Dunbar and the Redskins could get Newton and another player they like and are familiar with. Remember if a trade is completed, both sides would have to work out Cam's current one-year deal. 

The Panthers could pick up a large portion of the $19 million figure if they truly desire to make a deal. The Redskins could not take back a lot of it, considering the Alex Smith situation. 

If Newton is released - the significant issue would be fitting in a contract. If Newton is a free agent, he and a signing team would be able to create whatever contract they want.

The Redskins would probably be better doing a two-year deal to keep the cap number in year one much lower with maybe a big guaranteed base salary in year two.

The problem with that? Who knows what Cam's health really is and do you need to go that hard at the quarterback spot?

We had Albert Breer from The MMQB's thoughts in our last post but now I offer up my thoughts via this video analysis. 

In our next post on Newton (yes we're doing another one), I will offer TWO very specific reasons why the Redskins should bring in Cam Newton and why they have an advantage over others. 

I'll give you a hint: One is medical and one is knowledge in the current climate. 

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free and register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments (1)
Darryl k
Darryl k

Darryl k AKA Darryl Kelly I think we definitely should bring Cam Newton to my Home Town Washington DC to play for our Washington Redskins and he can also teach Dewayne Haskins how to be an professional style NFL Quarterback Darryl -k AkA Darryl Kelly from Washington DC. # HTTR 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🏈 🏈 🏈 🏈 🏈 Darryl Kelly

Gaming

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jameis to the Redskins?

The Redskins are in need of a veteran quarterback that can start and actually play. Cam Newton? Probably not. Colt McCoy? No. Matt Moore? Ehh. Jameis Winston? Possibly.

Chris Russell

by

Robert64

Joe Flacco's Available - Should the Redskins Show Interest?

Joe Flacco won a Super Bowl and got PAID! Joe Flacco is far from what he used to be, yet he's available and has plenty of experience.

Chris Russell

Breer on Cam: "If the starter winds up faltering, then he can step in."

Cam Newton is still with the Carolina Panthers for right now. That could end at any moment. Where will he wind up? Washington?

Chris Russell

Never really seemed like the Redskins were all that interested. This is not that much $$

Chris Russell

Another Logan Thomas flash block in the game the Lions played at FedExField.

Chris Russell

The Redskins could use some of this nasty blocking/attitude. Everywhere.

Chris Russell

Former Redskins S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix joins the Cowboys after a year in Chicago.

Chris Russell

Redskins Free Agency Execution Puts Significant Pressure on Draft Class

Day 4 of free agency is here. Plenty of depth has been added but many questions remain for the rest and the draft.

RickSnider

by

Big antdogg

Hard seeing this. Good dude. Respected by all.

Chris Russell

Jay Gruden loved Colt McCoy. McCoy would often bristle at his situation here in Washington. Not sure what Colt thought of Jay.

Chris Russell