Can Cam Come to D.C.?

Could Cam Newton end up in Washington reunited with his pal Ron Rivera and the only offensive system he's played in?

We've mentioned this before in many forums that there seems to be some level of mutual interest and that there is definitive admiration on both sides.

We know from a report earlier in the week that the Redskins were taking a "wait-and-see" approach via Josina Anderson on Newton.

I interpret that as we'd be interested if we don't have to give any trade compensation. Remember, the Redskins do not have a second or sixth round pick this year.

That's the only way I see the Redskins getting involved. They just don't have the draft capital to give up unless Carolina wanted a player.

Who knows? Maybe they desire Quinton Dunbar and the Redskins could get Newton and another player they like and are familiar with. Remember if a trade is completed, both sides would have to work out Cam's current one-year deal.

The Panthers could pick up a large portion of the $19 million figure if they truly desire to make a deal. The Redskins could not take back a lot of it, considering the Alex Smith situation.

If Newton is released - the significant issue would be fitting in a contract. If Newton is a free agent, he and a signing team would be able to create whatever contract they want.

The Redskins would probably be better doing a two-year deal to keep the cap number in year one much lower with maybe a big guaranteed base salary in year two.

The problem with that? Who knows what Cam's health really is and do you need to go that hard at the quarterback spot?

We had Albert Breer from The MMQB's thoughts in our last post but now I offer up my thoughts via this video analysis.

In our next post on Newton (yes we're doing another one), I will offer TWO very specific reasons why the Redskins should bring in Cam Newton and why they have an advantage over others.

I'll give you a hint: One is medical and one is knowledge in the current climate.

