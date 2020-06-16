RedskinsReport
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Gaming

Chase, Guice & Madden '21

Chris Russell

Lamar Jackson is on the cover of the Madden '21 video game and that's well deserved. 

The Madden curse no longer really exists but it was a good story for a long time. 

The Redskins have been short on dynamic, juiced up talent for a long time. 

The full expectation is that Chase Young is that type of guy. Naturally explosive, a closer. Someone who makes eyeballs jump. 

Young is featured in some of the promotional material for the video game release, before he even plays a game. 

The No. 2 overall pick in this past April's draft seems jacked up about it. 

Here's the isolated video clip of Young blowing up Dak Prescott. 

A little something-something extra?

How about Derrius Guice hurdling a Carolina Panthers defender at the 0:17 mark?

Guice Madden 21 Horz
Madden '21 EA Sports

Does Chase Young & Derrius Guice featured in Madden '21 get you fired up? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

Gaming

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

DeAngelo Hall Says Things will be Different!

Chris Russell

Ron Rivera & Jack Del Rio headline College Foots HOF Ballot!

Chris Russell

Worst to First for the Redskins?

Where do the Washington Redskins rank among teams trying to go last to tops in the NFL?

Chris Russell

Ol' Ricky's Redskins Tales - Cowboys Hater Diron Talbert + AB to Redskins?

RickSnider

DeAngelo Hall Making a Comeback????

Chris Russell

‘Skins Spotlight: Fabian Moreau

Fabian Moreau enters a critical fourth season in the NFL with a contract situation on the horizon for the Washington Redskins.

IvanLambert

Where Could Kyle Smith Land If Not in D.C. in 2021?

You might not be thinking of Washington Redskins VP Kyle Smith's future but we are  If not the Redskins, where could he end up?

Chris Russell

Ol' Ricky's Redskins Tales - 1987 Strike Team

Ol' Ricky on 1987, a strike, a Washington Redskins Super Bowl & a movie

RickSnider

Mike Florio & PFT Stirring the Pot

PFT & Mike Florio calls out Ron Rivera, Adrian Peterson, Dwayne Haskins

Chris Russell

by

Bobby Lawson

Five Actors That Could Play a Young Doug Williams

Washington Redskins & Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Doug Williams has an upcoming biopic. Here's five actors that could play him.

Alan Lepore