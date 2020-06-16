Chase, Guice & Madden '21

Lamar Jackson is on the cover of the Madden '21 video game and that's well deserved.

The Madden curse no longer really exists but it was a good story for a long time.

The Redskins have been short on dynamic, juiced up talent for a long time.

The full expectation is that Chase Young is that type of guy. Naturally explosive, a closer. Someone who makes eyeballs jump.

Young is featured in some of the promotional material for the video game release, before he even plays a game.

The No. 2 overall pick in this past April's draft seems jacked up about it.

Here's the isolated video clip of Young blowing up Dak Prescott.

A little something-something extra?

How about Derrius Guice hurdling a Carolina Panthers defender at the 0:17 mark?

Madden '21 EA Sports

