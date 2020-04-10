Chase Young: "I know I'm the best!"

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young has consistently been referred to as the best player in this month's draft for several months.

Even better than Joe Burrow, who had an epic season at LSU to win a championship and the Heisman Trophy.

Burrow had one amazing year. Young has put together three at a very good to elite level in Columbus.

In an interview with ESPN's Maria Taylor, Young said he is the best player in the group and if the Redskins take the Maryland native, they hope he's at least Von Miller, who went No. 2 in 2013 and was later coached by new Redskins Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio.

