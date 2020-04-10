RedskinsReport
Chase Young: "I know I'm the best!"

Chris Russell

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young has consistently been referred to as the best player in this month's draft for several months. 

Even better than Joe Burrow, who had an epic season at LSU to win a championship and the Heisman Trophy. 

Burrow had one amazing year. Young has put together three at a very good to elite level in Columbus. 

In an interview with ESPN's Maria Taylor, Young said he is the best player in the group and if the Redskins take the Maryland native, they hope he's at least Von Miller, who went No. 2 in 2013 and was later coached by new Redskins Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio. 

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

