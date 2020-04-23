RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Draft Day Redskins Rumor Mill

Chris Russell

The very latest from the rabid Redskins rumor mill as of late Thursday morning before day one of the NFL Draft. 

1. Jay Glazer of FOX last night reported that the Atlanta Falcons tried to jump up to No. 2 with the Redskins.

My Spin: Nice try by Atlanta who has been searching for a dynamic pass rusher after letting go of Vic Beasley, who never became the stud many thought he would be. 

As we've consistently said, the Redskins aren't moving any lower than the middle to late part of top-ten and I would think that's realistically fifth or sixth at the lowest. 

Ron Rivera doubled down on this yesterday in our interview. 

You can never believe anyone in the NFL 100% but Rivera seems to be as trustworthy as any one is ever going to be. 

2. Trent Williams to Philadelphia? 

This was the original report:

My Spin: We can't say a trade would never be made inside the division. See: Donovan McNabb from the Eagles to Redskins. 

The Eagles rumor among the legitimate teams seems like a very well planted seed by either the Redskins OR more likely the agent/player side. 

I'd be stunned if Trent Williams landed in Philly after they drafted Jason Peters replacement last year and have the highest paid tackle in the NFL on the right side. 

It's really an absurd thought. 

3. Williams is most likely heading to Cleveland

We've all talked about this since last year. Bill Callahan is there. They have no left tackle and they are built to compete. It has always made the most sense, despite several other options. 

Now the latest rumors: 

As of late Wednesday night, a source indicated to RedskinsReport.com that a deal was in the works but not complete. Another source did not have any concrete information as of late Wednesday night, but felt that Washington and Cleveland would be dancing. 

It's 2020 - we have to report what we see and hear. 

Personally, I'd rather be thrown in a pond than follow Trent Williams on instagram. I could not care less. 

My Spin: Please get this done. Please get this done. I am so exhausted from writing about Trent Williams. 

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

Gaming

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trent Close to Cleveland

Chris Russell

McCloughan: Chase Young is a 4-3 'base end'; the same as Reggie White was

There's been a lot said about Chase Young. Tonight he could become a Redskins, which still doesn't sound right but great things do sometimes happen to bad teams.

Chris Russell

Top 5 options for Washington at No. 66

Who needs the first round? We've got the third-round in the projector. Who should the Redskins take at No. 66 before the draft even begins.

Jamual Forrest

Santana Moss, B-Mitch, Dan Hellie & John Keim all pick Chase.

Chris Russell

Dan Patrick: Redskins to get a First Round Pick for Trent?

The latest on the Trent Williams trade talks are this: The Redskins could be walking away with more than most expected.

Chris Russell

Burning Redskins Rumors

There's all sorts of rumors, speculation and reports centering on the Washington Redskins the day before the NFL Draft. Here they are!

Chris Russell

Mock Draft Mania! Redskins Swing a Major Deal!

We are down to the final few days before the Washington Redskins choosing in the NFL Draft and that means mock drafts are dwindling. One of the last is an explosive one!

Chris Russell

by

Beer is Food

Ron Rivera Speaks to Redskins Report on eve of his First Redskins Draft

I caught up with Washington Redskins Head Coach Ron Rivera on Wednesday morning via phone to chat about his first NFL Draft with the Redskins.

Chris Russell

Trent Traded this Weekend or Else?

It's simple. Everyone knows it. The best chance and perhaps the only chance to trade Trent Williams is this weekend. That's it. Will the Redskins?

Chris Russell

Report: Redskins Taking Calls on No. 2

A report Tuesday circulated what I just assumed was happening but maybe it took a while for the lines to warm up.

Chris Russell