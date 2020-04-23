Draft Day Redskins Rumor Mill

The very latest from the rabid Redskins rumor mill as of late Thursday morning before day one of the NFL Draft.

1. Jay Glazer of FOX last night reported that the Atlanta Falcons tried to jump up to No. 2 with the Redskins.

My Spin: Nice try by Atlanta who has been searching for a dynamic pass rusher after letting go of Vic Beasley, who never became the stud many thought he would be.

As we've consistently said, the Redskins aren't moving any lower than the middle to late part of top-ten and I would think that's realistically fifth or sixth at the lowest.

Ron Rivera doubled down on this yesterday in our interview.

You can never believe anyone in the NFL 100% but Rivera seems to be as trustworthy as any one is ever going to be.

2. Trent Williams to Philadelphia?

This was the original report:

My Spin: We can't say a trade would never be made inside the division. See: Donovan McNabb from the Eagles to Redskins.

The Eagles rumor among the legitimate teams seems like a very well planted seed by either the Redskins OR more likely the agent/player side.

I'd be stunned if Trent Williams landed in Philly after they drafted Jason Peters replacement last year and have the highest paid tackle in the NFL on the right side.

It's really an absurd thought.

3. Williams is most likely heading to Cleveland

We've all talked about this since last year. Bill Callahan is there. They have no left tackle and they are built to compete. It has always made the most sense, despite several other options.

Now the latest rumors:

As of late Wednesday night, a source indicated to RedskinsReport.com that a deal was in the works but not complete. Another source did not have any concrete information as of late Wednesday night, but felt that Washington and Cleveland would be dancing.

It's 2020 - we have to report what we see and hear.

Personally, I'd rather be thrown in a pond than follow Trent Williams on instagram. I could not care less.

My Spin: Please get this done. Please get this done. I am so exhausted from writing about Trent Williams.

