ESPN: NFL Mock Trade Scenarios

Bill Barnwell of ESPN.com has cooked up some dream trade scenarios for next week's NFL Draft.

Wait till you see the Redskins version!

Barnwell's All-Trades Mock Draft: Dreaming up deals for all 32 first-round picks Apr 13, 2020 Bill BarnwellESPN Staff Writer Close Bill Barnwell is a staff writer for ESPN.com. Every year, I try to correct the imbalance by doing a mock draft that consists solely and entirely of trades. That means 32 picks, 32 trades. With every trade, I'm trying to consider what we know about each team's roster and decision-makers.

In case you didn't click through:

Washington gets: DE Yannick Ngakoue, 1-9, 2-42, 2021 first-round pick (via LAR)

Jaguars get: 1-2, 2021 second-round pick

An interesting proposal but sorry I can't do this, even though it would bring a young, disgruntled Ngakoue back to the area, as a former Terp.

If I'm trading down to No. 9 and giving up No. 2 - there's no chance I can do this WITHOUT getting the two Jaguars first-round picks THIS year.

Currently, Jacksonville also has the No. 20 overall selection.

Under this proposal, the extra first-rounder is next year's Jaguars pick. That could very well turn out to be a top-five pick as nobody expects the Jaguars to be any good this year but another reasons why I can't make this deal is giving Jacksonville back a second-round pick next year.

The Redskins have historically been awful in the second-round but for a third year in a row?

No thanks.

I'd rather keep the pick, take Chase Young or any warm body not named Tua Tagovailoa and take my chances that way.

Not to mention, you'd have to give Ngakoue a huge contract extension.

