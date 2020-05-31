Haskins Continues to Grind

Dwayne Haskins has had a busy week by all accounts.

Most recently, he's been throwing to Miami Dolphins receiver Devante Parker.

On Saturday, a couple of pictures on social media got many Redskins fans all lathered up for football season.

Pictured: Dwayne Haskins, Terry McLaurin, Steven Sims Jr., Kelvin Harmon

Of course, earlier this week - it was a large group workout for Haskins and several past and sort of present NFL stars including Antonio Brown and Chad "Ocho Cinco" Johnson.

None of these workouts should be considered anything but normal and in no way, shape or form should we be thinking that Haskins or any of these Redskins players are doing anything that over-the-top.

They are football players with many MONTHS off per year, even in normal years.

However, it's always a good thing for chemistry, timing, rhythm and more to be with your teammates and to work on anything that you are learning and absorbing virtually.

Redskins Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner said the other day that Haskins and the other quarterbacks are being quizzed and tested as every virtual meeting begins for retention but also said that "Dwayne’s doing a great job. You can tell he’s putting the work in away from the meeting time, and he’s working at it and doing as much as he can.

"The physical side of it, you know, I know he’s doing a lot of it on his own. You guys, I’m sure, have all the seen the pictures. It looks like he’s in great shape. The time he’s putting in with the receivers, Terry [McLaurin] and Kelvin [Harmon], they all have been throwing together for some time now. That’s all positive."

Yes it certainly is but the real test is going to be when Haskins has to do it under the rigid structure of team practices, training camp and preseason, when there's tape for coaches to pick apart and hammer down on.

Until then, this is more glorified than anything. Until it matters the most and then we'll see what happens.

There's still a very long way to go in the maturation and the remodeling of Haskins.

And in the reshaping of the Redskins.

