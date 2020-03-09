Haskins & Diggs - Working Out or Stirring the Pot?

We knew that Dwayne Haskins was working out on a regular basis at The St. James in Springfield, Virginia and at Redskins Park.

We've seen it. He's posted about it. We've heard about it. It's just a different era.

So when Haskins and Diggs stirred the pot with some evidence and messages of both being with the Redskins, the buzz started to bubble over.

Here's the thing: Players do recruit each other often and in other sports, it's almost like an arranged marriage of sorts.

It's just the way things work in this era.

Players want to get paid and they want to play with their boys more than they want to win. That's what sports is often about.

So I don't take any offense to it on Haskins end (for now) because by all accounts, he's trying to get his work in and mildly recruiting someone who has had clear issues with his current employer.

The problem that I absolutely must admit if I'm being fair is this: I don't mind Haskins doing this because it's not trying to separate from the Redskins but if he was - I don't think I would be so accommodating.

If Diggs was trying to recruit Haskins to the Vikings or if Haskins had a brother that was putting him in a graphic of a Redskins uniform - it would annoy the you-know-what out of me.

It just would. I'm not saying I am being fair. I'm not.

Millennials are probably going to completely dismiss this as no big deal and they're probably right but it's only no big deal because this isn't a bad look for the Redskins.

It could be considered a bad look for Haskins considering his current status but I honestly can't muster up the energy or frustration.

He's 22 and I want him to be 32 or preferably 42 in terms of maturity and in a hurry. He's not and he also won't stay off of social media.

I won't either but that's part of my job. It's not Haskins' job to stir the pot. It's certainly not .

The thing that continues to concern me and I think most reasonable Redskins fans and observers is a general lack of self-awareness that Haskins seems to have about social media.

Everything you do, say or type on social media these days means something or at least is subject to interpretation. Haskins has to realize that.

I know for a fact that some of my combative tendencies has cost me jobs and money. I absolutely know that NFL executives and personnel make judgements based on social media presentation.

You don't have to believe that, but it's the absolute truth.

For now - let's not make this a big deal. It's something to monitor. It's something that reveals layers of a personality.

I can also guarantee you that every team around the NFL is monitoring everything. If Haskins and/or Diggs cross a imaginary line, you'll be hearing a lot more about this.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.