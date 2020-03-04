RedskinsReport
Haskins Getting it in!

Chris Russell

There's been a lot of speculation and quite honestly the last week feels like it's been about a year. 

There is something to be said for that. Back when I used to work for the Redskins, every year of service (five years for me) was calculated as "Redskins years" and at a spin rate of ten. 

Meaning after five years of dedicated duty, that took about 50 years off of my life or made me feel 50 years older. 

I didn't make that up. It was a building thing and everyone knew it. 

It doesn't seem like much has changed in terms of the crazy nature of stories and non-stop nuggets of news and information. 

Sometimes good, sometimes not so good. 

However, this one is going to probably get Redskins fans all "swoll" or whatever the hell the kids say these days. 

Someone's showing off! 

Good for Dwayne Haskins! He's using whatever resources are available to him to train, get better and work hard at his craft. 

At least he is on the physical side.

This is all great. What we don't know is this: How is he growing mentally? Has he watched every Carolina Panthers play call and game from last year, on his own?

Has he reached out to Cam Newton or the other Carolina quarterbacks?

Did he try and contact Teddy Bridgewater for some insight on what makes Scott Turner tick? 

These are all little things that I hope he is doing in the absence of being able to officially meet with coaches because of the CBA restrictions. 

Apparently one thing he's doing is trying to recruit Chase Young to come play with him. 

Young also addressed a question about his former Ohio State teammate's future and current mindset in this interview with Josina Anderson of ESPN. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

