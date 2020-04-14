Haskins vs. Allen Hopefully Better than Rex vs. Beck

It seems Redskins coach Ron Rivera is willing to let Kyle Allen and Dwayne Haskins compete for starting quarterback rather than spend their coming first-rounder for another passer. But if Rivera truly believes Allen can be his quarterback, it sends shivers over what might happen.

Please don’t let this be another Rex Grossman-John Beck mess.

The Redskins’ first mistake was not firing coach Jay Gruden before last year’s draft when taking Haskins. How many times has Washington not been in sync with its two most important people – coach and quarterback. Instead, the team once more has a new coach looking at a past first-rounder and thinking it might not be his guy. The pick is then wasted.

Gruden came along two years after Robert Griffin III was a hot rookie of 2012 and didn’t take long to opt for Kirk Cousins. Jason Campbell never found any footing with constant coaching and coordinator changes. Patrick Ramsey was drafted over new coach Steve Spurrier’s objections and the latter rarely played him. Gruden didn’t play Haskins knowing the rookie wasn’t ready before the coach was fired.

Really, the Redskins have drafted three quarterbacks in franchise history that were keepers. Sammy Baugh in 1937 is arguably the team’s best player ever. Norm Snead in 1961 was a solid player only to be traded for Sonny Jurgensen three years later. Kirk Cousins was the second passer picked in 2012 and rose to stardom before departing. And, well, add Mark Rypien to the list as a 1986 sixth-rounder who rode a great team to a Super Bowl title five years later.

Now Rivera arrives after a brief rookie season by Haskins where the latter started slowly but played decently in stretches. Haskins is worth a second look in his second season. But if Rivera opts for Allen, then we’re back to new coach, old busted quarterback scenario.

And really, Rivera’s willing to bench a first-rounder in a season that’s probably 6-10 (if there is a complete NFL season) for his former backup in Carolina? It seems like a quick hook.

Allen showed some promise in relief of injured Cam Newton last season. Allen went 5-7 on a mediocre team with 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. But, Allen began with seven touchdowns and no interceptions over a 4-0 start before opposing defensive coordinators saw enough tape. Then he threw three picks against San Francisco, four versus Atlanta and three against Seattle as Carolina finished 1-7.

So, which player is Allen? The 1-7 is the scary thought.

Rivera has to give more than lip service to letting his former passer have a fair chance versus his inherited passer. Teammates will be closely watching how this new coach treats everyone.

But, Haskins has to outplay Allen because free passes are only given to proven veterans named Brady, Brees and Rodgers. Otherwise, Rivera has to play Allen over the wrath of some fans who feel Haskins is being rushed out the door.

It comes down to Haskins earning his spot. Otherwise, an incoming backup may join the ranks of Grossman and Co. over the years that have haunted Redskins huddles.

Rick Snider is an award-winning sports writer who has covered Washington sports since 1978. He first wrote about the Redskins in 1983 before becoming a beat writer in 1993. Snider currently writes for several national and international publications and is a Washington tour guide. Follow Rick on Twitter at @Snide_Remarks.