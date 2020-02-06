Hey! At Least The Redskins Weren't Last!

USA Today's Nate Davis came out with the publication's final NFL power poll for the 2019 season and in a surprise, the Redskins were not only not last but the team that fired Ron Rivera was.

The Redskins shouldn't be too comfortable however. They were No. 31. There's not too many places to go further south.

Davis explained: "Given enough latitude, HC Ron Rivera might actually point this franchise in positive direction. Luring LT Trent Williams back would also help."

The Panthers who ran off Rivera in favor of Matt Rhule completely fell apart in the season's second half and bring up the rear.

