Hey! At Least The Redskins Weren't Last!

Chris Russell

USA Today's Nate Davis came out with the publication's final NFL power poll for the 2019 season and in a surprise, the Redskins were not only not last but the team that fired Ron Rivera was. 

The Redskins shouldn't be too comfortable however. They were No. 31. There's not too many places to go further south. 

Davis explained: "Given enough latitude, HC Ron Rivera might actually point this franchise in positive direction. Luring LT Trent Williams back would also help."

The Panthers who ran off Rivera in favor of Matt Rhule completely fell apart in the season's second half and bring up the rear. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel.

If the Redskins Need an Edge...

The Redskins are projected to lock in on Chase Young. What if they sign an edge rusher in free agency and then use the No. 2 pick on a corner or in a trade?

Chris Russell

by

ChrisRussell

Behind the Scenes with Ron Rivera at Super Bowl

It's always awesome to get a chance to see what people are like when they're not directly on camera or on the record. For Redskins fans - welcome to Ron Rivera Live!

Chris Russell

Olsen Visiting Bills First, Redskins Still to Come

The impress Greg Olsen tour began in earnest on Wednesday night with a trip to see some old friends in Buffalo. He's not making any quick decisions, however.

Chris Russell

What are the Redskins Missing?

2020 is more than officially underway and the Redskins need to close the gap on the AFC & NFC Champions in a hurry.

Chris Russell

by

mikemike2

This is going to go over well with Redskins fans. https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/feb/4/redskins-name-offensive-plurality-native-americans/

Chris Russell

Mahomes Winning Takes us Back to Doug's Heroics

Relive some great Redskins Super Bowl history through the words of Doug Williams, via ABC 7.

Chris Russell

Jags Playing Twice in London, When are Redskins Heading International?

Dan Snyder loves money. Dan Snyder's not making enough money by playing home games at FedExField. The Redskins stand to make more money & gain brand exposure by playing internationally.

Chris Russell

by

Fatpoet10

Rick Snider: Redskins Might Have an Easy Decision

One player does not win a Super Bowl alone. Three players, however, could go a long way. If the Redskins are listening - they can make an easy decision.

RickSnider

by

BillyKilmer17

Mock Draft Mania - A triple threat!

There's not many of the seven-round variety, so we'll take it when we can get it. Also, two more expected selections but trades can always shake it up!

Chris Russell

Trent Talk Heating up!

It's officially that time for the NFL hot stove to be cranked up! There's all sorts of chatter but nothing has changed on the Trent Williams front, just yet.

Chris Russell